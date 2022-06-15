Industrial Floor Cleaner Market Recorded an 8% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| APAC to Occupy 39% Market Share | Technavio

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Industrial Floor Cleaner Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Industrial Floor Cleaner Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Industrial Floor Cleaner Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Industrial Floor Cleaner Market: Product Landscape

The industrial floor cleaner market share growth in the floor scrubber segment will be significant for revenue generation. Floor scrubbers can be used on ceramic tile, porcelain tile, terrazzo, vinyl tile, and concrete flooring. Since floor scrubbers provide effective results without using chemicals, the market for industrial floor scrubbers is expected to be driven by the rising emphasis on chemical-free cleaning.

Industrial Floor Cleaner Market: Geography Landscape

39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the industrial floor cleaner market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The growth in the geriatric population and evolving lifestyles are contributing to an increase in chronic health problems, such as diabetes, which is driving the demand for healthcare facilities in the region. The healthcare industry generates almost half of the demand for industrial floor cleaners owing to the presence of several facilities that use cleaning chemicals. This will facilitate the industrial floor cleaner market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample now!

Companies Covered:

The industrial floor cleaner market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG

Clemas & Co. Ltd

Diversey Inc.

EUREKA Spa Unipersonale

Fimap Spa

Hako GmbH

Nilfisk AS

Tennant Co.

Tornado Industries Inc.

WIESE USA

To know about the vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Related Reports:

The shelf-mounted robots market share is projected to increase to USD 5.52 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 10.26%. Download a sample now!

share is projected to increase to USD 5.52 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 10.26%. The predicted growth for the artificial lift systems market share in the US from 2021 to 2026 is USD 1.24 billion at a CAGR of 4.82%. Download a sample now!

Industrial Floor Cleaner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 985.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.00 Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG, Clemas & Co. Ltd, Diversey Inc., EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, Nilfisk AS, Tennant Co., Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments to customize.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Floor scrubber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Floor scrubber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Floor scrubber - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Vacuum cleaner - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Vacuum cleaner - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Vacuum cleaner - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Floor sweeper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Floor sweeper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Floor sweeper - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Power washer or pressure cleaner - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Power washer or pressure cleaner - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Power washer or pressure cleaner - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 49: Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 50: Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.4 Clemas & Co. Ltd

Exhibit 52: Clemas & Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 53: Clemas & Co. Ltd - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Clemas & Co. Ltd - Key offerings

10.5 Diversey Inc.

Exhibit 55: Diversey Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Diversey Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Diversey Inc - Key news



Exhibit 58: Diversey Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 EUREKA Spa Unipersonale

Exhibit 59: EUREKA Spa Unipersonale - Overview



Exhibit 60: EUREKA Spa Unipersonale - Product and service



Exhibit 61: EUREKA Spa Unipersonale - Key offerings

10.7 Fimap Spa

Exhibit 62: Fimap Spa - Overview



Exhibit 63: Fimap Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Fimap Spa - Key offerings

10.8 Hako GmbH

Exhibit 65: Hako GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 66: Hako GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Hako GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 Nilfisk AS

Exhibit 68: Nilfisk AS - Overview



Exhibit 69: Nilfisk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Nilfisk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Nilfisk AS - Segment focus

10.10 Tennant Co.

Exhibit 72: Tennant Co. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Tennant Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Tennant Co.- Key news



Exhibit 75: Tennant Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Tennant Co. - Segment focus

10.11 Tornado Industries Inc.

Exhibit 77: Tornado Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Tornado Industries Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Tornado Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 WIESE USA

Exhibit 80: WIESE USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 81: WIESE USA - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 82: WIESE USA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio