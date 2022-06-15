Industrial Floor Cleaner Market Recorded an 8% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| APAC to Occupy 39% Market Share | Technavio

Jun 15, 2022, 20:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial floor cleaner market potential growth difference will be USD 985.7 million from 2020 to 2025. The report predicts the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The growth of the janitorial industry is a major factor driving the global industrial floor cleaner market share growth. Janitorial services companies are more established in industrialized countries. The market has been growing since 2010 and is expected to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period. The commercial sector mainly comprises office buildings, municipal structures, and retail spaces. The industry is expected to be dominated by the commercial sector, followed by the residential sector. Growth in this segment over the past five years was due to the outsourcing of cleaning services and investments in new industrial buildings, particularly in the educational, healthcare, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing industries. One of the advantages of the janitorial segment is the low level of regulations and policies apart from general state-specific occupational and health and safety regulations. The nearing maturity of the janitorial services market due to recent consolidations is a key trend leading to growth in industrial floor cleaners.
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Industrial Floor Cleaner Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
Industrial Floor Cleaner Market: Product Landscape
The industrial floor cleaner market share growth in the floor scrubber segment will be significant for revenue generation. Floor scrubbers can be used on ceramic tile, porcelain tile, terrazzo, vinyl tile, and concrete flooring. Since floor scrubbers provide effective results without using chemicals, the market for industrial floor scrubbers is expected to be driven by the rising emphasis on chemical-free cleaning.
Industrial Floor Cleaner Market: Geography Landscape
39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the industrial floor cleaner market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The growth in the geriatric population and evolving lifestyles are contributing to an increase in chronic health problems, such as diabetes, which is driving the demand for healthcare facilities in the region. The healthcare industry generates almost half of the demand for industrial floor cleaners owing to the presence of several facilities that use cleaning chemicals. This will facilitate the industrial floor cleaner market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
The industrial floor cleaner market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG
- Clemas & Co. Ltd
- Diversey Inc.
- EUREKA Spa Unipersonale
- Fimap Spa
- Hako GmbH
- Nilfisk AS
- Tennant Co.
- Tornado Industries Inc.
- WIESE USA
|
Industrial Floor Cleaner Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 985.7 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.00
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 39%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG, Clemas & Co. Ltd, Diversey Inc., EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, Nilfisk AS, Tennant Co., Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments to customize.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Floor scrubber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Floor scrubber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Floor scrubber - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Vacuum cleaner - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Vacuum cleaner - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Vacuum cleaner - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Floor sweeper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Floor sweeper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Floor sweeper - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Power washer or pressure cleaner - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Power washer or pressure cleaner - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Power washer or pressure cleaner - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG
- Exhibit 49: Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.4 Clemas & Co. Ltd
- Exhibit 52: Clemas & Co. Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Clemas & Co. Ltd - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Clemas & Co. Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.5 Diversey Inc.
- Exhibit 55: Diversey Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Diversey Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Diversey Inc - Key news
- Exhibit 58: Diversey Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 EUREKA Spa Unipersonale
- Exhibit 59: EUREKA Spa Unipersonale - Overview
- Exhibit 60: EUREKA Spa Unipersonale - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: EUREKA Spa Unipersonale - Key offerings
- 10.7 Fimap Spa
- Exhibit 62: Fimap Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Fimap Spa - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Fimap Spa - Key offerings
- 10.8 Hako GmbH
- Exhibit 65: Hako GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Hako GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Hako GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.9 Nilfisk AS
- Exhibit 68: Nilfisk AS - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Nilfisk AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Nilfisk AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Nilfisk AS - Segment focus
- 10.10 Tennant Co.
- Exhibit 72: Tennant Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Tennant Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Tennant Co.- Key news
- Exhibit 75: Tennant Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Tennant Co. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Tornado Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 77: Tornado Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Tornado Industries Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: Tornado Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 WIESE USA
- Exhibit 80: WIESE USA - Overview
- Exhibit 81: WIESE USA - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: WIESE USA - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 84: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 86: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations
Share this article