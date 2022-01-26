Industrial Foam Market worth $72.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Industrial Foam Market by Foam Type (Flexible, Rigid), Resin Type (Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefins, Phenolic, Pet), End-Use Industry and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is estimated at USD 55.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 72.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2021 and 2026. The market is propelled by the growth of various end-use industries. Increasing investments in infrastructure, new housing projects, and renovation of non-residential buildings in China, India, and Brazil have also boosted the market growth.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=179125646

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Foam Market"

203 – Tables

55 – Figures

245 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-foam-market-179125646.html

Aerospace is one of the fastest-growing end-use industry in the industrial foam market.

The aerospace industry is estimated to account for the second-largest share of the industrial foam market in 2021 and is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment from 2021 to 2026. The growth is due to rising use of a high percentage of PMI, silicones, and metal foams in new-generation aircraft by aircraft manufacturers.

PET foam is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in global industrial foam market from 2021 to 2026. PET foam is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to a surge in demand for PET foam in Asia Pacific due to increasing demand from the wind energy industry.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=179125646

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth for the industrial foam market from 2021 to 2026.

Increasing demand for industrial foam from the rapidly growing industrial sector in the Asia Pacific region is one of the major factors responsible for the highest share and CAGR of this region. The industrial foam market in Asia-Pacific is driven by the easy availability of raw materials, increased foreign investments, and low labor costs. The end-use industries of industrial foams, such as building & construction, HVAC, and aerospace, are growing in emerging countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand, which play an important role in driving the market.

Key players operational in the market include Covestro AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Chemtura Corporation (Lanxess) (US), Recticel NV/SA (Belgium), Rogers Corporation (US), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), FoamPartner Group (Switzerland), Eurofoam Group (Austria), Woodbridge Foam Corporation (Canada), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Foamcraft, Inc. (US), Loyal Group(China), JSP Corporation(Japan), and Sealed Air Corporation (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=179125646

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Polyolefin Foam Market, By Resin Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate), End-use Industry (Protective Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Footwear), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyolefin-foam-market-255644564.html

Polystyrene Foam Market, By Resin Type (EPS AND XPS), End-use Industry (Construction and Industrial Insulation, Packaging, Building and Construction), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa)

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polystyrene-foam-market-231315126.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-foam-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-foam.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets