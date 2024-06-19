Industrial Food And Beverage Filtration Systems Market size is set to grow by USD 2.93 billion from 2024-2028, rise in focus on prevention of food contamination to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial food and beverage filtration systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.93 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.83% during the forecast period. Rise in focus on prevention of food contamination is driving market growth, with a trend towards introduction of new food and beverage filtration systems. However, rise in use of substitute methods poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., AJR Filtration Inc., Albert Handtmann Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Alfa Laval AB, American Air Filter Co. Inc., Camfil AB, Compositech Products Manufacturing Inc., Critical Process Filtration Inc., Donaldson Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd., Freudenberg and Co. KG, GEA Group AG, Graver Technologies LLC, Krones AG, MORI TEM srl, Mott Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Russell Finex Ltd., and Schenck Process Holding GmbH.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global industrial food and beverage filtration systems market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Liquid filtration systems and Air filtration systems), Application (Beverages, Dairy, and Food and ingredients), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3M Co., AJR Filtration Inc., Albert Handtmann Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Alfa Laval AB, American Air Filter Co. Inc., Camfil AB, Compositech Products Manufacturing Inc., Critical Process Filtration Inc., Donaldson Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd., Freudenberg and Co. KG, GEA Group AG, Graver Technologies LLC, Krones AG, MORI TEM srl, Mott Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Russell Finex Ltd., and Schenck Process Holding GmbH

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global industrial food and beverage filtration systems market is driven by the introduction of new filtration technologies. Companies like Eaton's filtration division in Edina, offer FDA-compliant LOFTREX Nylon filter cartridges. New filtration systems will enhance market growth in sectors such as food and beverages, power generation, oil and gas, and industrial water treatment. Filters are essential for removing impurities in various industries, including chemicals, metals and mining, and electronics. Filter media types include fiberglass, activated carbon/charcoal, filter paper, metal, and nonwoven fabric. These filtration systems ensure longer shelf life, reduce odors, and protect against airborne germs, benefiting food processors and addressing chronic health issues like heart disease, diabetes, and obesity.

Market Challenges

Industrial food and beverage filtration systems ensure superior filtration quality. However, some companies opt for alternative methods, such as decantation and centrifugation, due to their cost-effectiveness, quicker processing times, and applicability to various contaminants in liquids and mixtures of solids and liquids. These methods involve separating mixtures by removing liquid or solid layers, with denser components settling at the bottom and lighter ones remaining at the top. Industrial applications encompass various sectors, including food and beverages, water and juices, beer and wine, cooking oils and sauces, and syrups. Advanced filtration technologies, such as microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and reverse osmosis, employ filter media, membranes, and activated carbon to remove particles, microorganisms, and impurities. Additionally, these methods are applicable to industrial processes in petroleum refineries, petrochemical plants, and the production of crude oil, gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, petrochemicals, plastics, and processed foods. Regular filter maintenance, repairs, and monitoring are crucial to maintain optimal filter condition and prevent pressure drop and flow rate issues.

Segment Overview

This industrial food and beverage filtration systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Liquid filtration systems

1.2 Air filtration systems Application 2.1 Beverages

2.2 Dairy

2.3 Food and ingredients Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Liquid filtration systems- The global Industrial Food and Beverage Liquid Filtration Systems market experiences significant growth due to the increasing demand for contaminant-free food and beverage products in the expanding food and beverage industry. Liquids, including water, juice, beer, wine, and beverages, as well as cooking oils, sauces, and syrups, undergo filtration to remove particles and microorganisms. Filtration techniques such as microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, and new filtration technologies employ various filter media, including membranes, activated carbon, sand, and ceramic membranes, to achieve clarification, stabilization, and sterilization. Industrial filtration systems cater to various sectors, including petroleum refineries and petrochemical plants, where crude oil, gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and petrochemicals require filtration for emissions and waste reduction. Real-time monitoring, filter repairs, maintenance, and optimization of pressure drop and flow rate are essential aspects of industrial filtration systems. Low-cost and inferior-quality filtration solutions also exist in the market, offering alternatives for budget-conscious industries.

Research Analysis

The Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems Market encompasses advanced solutions designed to address various impurities and contaminants in liquids, including water, juice, beer, and wine. These systems play a crucial role in ensuring the shelf life and quality of food and beverage products by removing airborne germs, odors, and emissions. The market caters to diverse industries such as food processors, petroleum refineries, and petrochemical plants, where the presence of crude oil, gasoline, and diesel necessitates robust filtration systems. Real-time monitoring technologies enable continuous optimization of filtration processes, addressing chronic health problems like heart disease, diabetes, and obesity by reducing contaminants in the final products.

Market Research Overview

The Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems market encompasses the production and supply of filtration systems specifically designed for use in the food and beverage industry. These systems employ various technologies such as microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and reverse osmosis to remove impurities and contaminants from raw materials and finished products. The market is driven by the increasing demand for high-quality and safe food and beverages, stringent regulations, and the need to reduce waste and improve efficiency in production processes. The market is segmented based on filtration technology, application, and end-use industry. Filtration systems are used in various stages of food and beverage production, including raw material preparation, processing, and packaging. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising trend of automation and digitization in the food and beverage industry.

SOURCE Technavio