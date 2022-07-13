Industrial Food And Beverage Filtration Systems Market Study, Vendors to Introduce New Products - Technavio

Jul 13, 2022, 07:35 ET
The industrial food and beverage filtration systems market size is expected to grow
by USD 800.73 million from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the
market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.99% during the forecast period.
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the industrial food and beverage filtration systems market will be led by Europe during the forecast period. The region will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as wide applications of food and beverage filtration systems. Germany and France are the key countries in the industrial food and beverage filtration systems market in Europe.
In this report, a detailed examination of key vendor insights, the latest drives and challenges, and potential future trends have been covered. The global industrial food and beverage filtration systems market is characterized by the presence of many vendors. Many vendors are focusing on innovation and technological advances to develop advanced products at competitive prices to sustain themselves in the market. Moreover, large players are acquiring small players to enhance their product portfolio, expand their business to diverse geographic locations, increase competitive advantage and improve their overall market position.
This sample will also cover the following information
- Market Landscape
- Key regions and countries
- Overall market growth and forecast
- Market sizing methodology
- List of exhibits and table of contents
Scope of the Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems Market
The industrial food and beverage filtration systems market report covers the following areas:
Main players of the Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems Market
Some of the major market participants include 3M Co., Alfa Laval AB, American Air Filter Co. Inc., Critical Process Filtration Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd., GEA Group AG, Graver Technologies LLC, KRONES AG, and Parker Hannifin Corp, among others. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
- 3M Co. - The company offers an industrial range of food and beverage filtration products such as Filter Cartridge, Filter Housing, Membrane Filters, Large Format Filters, and Self Cleaning products.
- American Air Filter Co. Inc. - The company offers a wide range of industrial air filters such as HEPA - ULPA Filters, Panel Filters, Pleated Filters, Media Pads and Rolls, Paint Booth Filters, Box Filters, and Bag Filters.
- Critical Process Filtration Inc. - The company offers a wide range of process filtration products such as cartridge filter, standard capsule filter, mini-capsule filter, flat discs and holders, bag filter, and filter housings.
Key Drivers and Challenges Impacting growth of Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems Market
Rise in focus on the prevention of food contamination is driving the growth of the market. Bacteria and other microorganisms are usually spread by the contact of process fluids such as water with wet surfaces, which leads to contamination. Food and beverage filtration systems such as membrane filtration systems can be used for detecting and eliminating microbial contaminants from food products. Therefore, a growing focus on reducing food contamination will boost the demand for industrial food and beverage filtration systems during the forecast period.
Rise in use of substitute methods is challenging the growth of the market. Some companies may use substitute methods that are cost-effective and affordable and consume less time. For example, decanters and centrifuges are substitutes for industrial food and beverage filtration systems. The use of these methods can reduce the use of industrial food and beverage filtration systems, which will hinder the growth of the global industrial food and beverage filtration systems market during the forecast period.
Segmentation of the Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems Market
- Product
- Liquid Filtration Systems
- Air Filtration Systems
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Key Highlights of the Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems Market
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Elaborate information on factors that will help or hinder industrial food and beverage filtration systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the parent market and its analysis
- Projections on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Detailed information on vendors, including key offerings and news
|
Industrial Food And Beverage Filtration Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.99%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 800.73 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.45
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 31%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, France, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., Alfa Laval AB, American Air Filter Co. Inc., Critical Process Filtration Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd., GEA Group AG, Graver Technologies LLC, KRONES AG, and Parker Hannifin Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Liquid filtration systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Air filtration systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Alfa Laval AB
- American Air Filter Co. Inc.
- Critical Process Filtration Inc.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd.
- GEA Group AG
- Graver Technologies LLC
- KRONES AG
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
