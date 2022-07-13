Industrial Food And Beverage Filtration Systems Market Study, Vendors to Introduce New Products - Technavio

Gain access to a report summary describing the market. The sample report is

Market Landscape

Key regions and countries

Overall market growth and forecast

Market sizing methodology

List of exhibits and table of contents

Scope of the Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems Market

The industrial food and beverage filtration systems market report covers the following areas:

Main players of the Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems Market

Some of the major market participants include 3M Co., Alfa Laval AB, American Air Filter Co. Inc., Critical Process Filtration Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd., GEA Group AG, Graver Technologies LLC, KRONES AG, and Parker Hannifin Corp, among others. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

3M Co. - The company offers an industrial range of food and beverage filtration products such as Filter Cartridge, Filter Housing, Membrane Filters, Large Format Filters, and Self Cleaning products.

American Air Filter Co. Inc. - The company offers a wide range of industrial air filters such as HEPA - ULPA Filters, Panel Filters, Pleated Filters, Media Pads and Rolls, Paint Booth Filters, Box Filters, and Bag Filters.

Critical Process Filtration Inc. - The company offers a wide range of process filtration products such as cartridge filter, standard capsule filter, mini-capsule filter, flat discs and holders, bag filter, and filter housings.

Key Drivers and Challenges Impacting growth of Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems Market

Rise in focus on the prevention of food contamination is driving the growth of the market. Bacteria and other microorganisms are usually spread by the contact of process fluids such as water with wet surfaces, which leads to contamination. Food and beverage filtration systems such as membrane filtration systems can be used for detecting and eliminating microbial contaminants from food products. Therefore, a growing focus on reducing food contamination will boost the demand for industrial food and beverage filtration systems during the forecast period.

Rise in use of substitute methods is challenging the growth of the market. Some companies may use substitute methods that are cost-effective and affordable and consume less time. For example, decanters and centrifuges are substitutes for industrial food and beverage filtration systems. The use of these methods can reduce the use of industrial food and beverage filtration systems, which will hinder the growth of the global industrial food and beverage filtration systems market during the forecast period.

Segmentation of the Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems Market

Product

Liquid Filtration Systems



Air Filtration Systems

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

Key Highlights of the Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems Market

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Elaborate information on factors that will help or hinder industrial food and beverage filtration systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the parent market and its analysis

Projections on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Detailed information on vendors, including key offerings and news



Industrial Food And Beverage Filtration Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.99% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 800.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.45 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Alfa Laval AB, American Air Filter Co. Inc., Critical Process Filtration Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd., GEA Group AG, Graver Technologies LLC, KRONES AG, and Parker Hannifin Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Liquid filtration systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Air filtration systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Alfa Laval AB

American Air Filter Co. Inc.

Critical Process Filtration Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd.

GEA Group AG

Graver Technologies LLC

KRONES AG

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

