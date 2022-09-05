Industrial Food and Beverages Filtration System Market to Reach $1.9 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Stringent regulatory norms by governments to maintain quality of food & beverage products and surge in sales of packed foods & beverages drive the growth of the global industrial food and beverages filtration system market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Industrial Food and Beverages Filtration System Market by System Type (Liquid filtration system, Air filtration system), by Products Types (Dust collector, Cartridge collector, Baghouse filter, Basket centrifuges, Others), by Application (Beverages, Food and ingredients, Dairy, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.' According to the report, the global industrial food and beverages filtration system industry generated $1.1 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $1.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Stringent regulatory norms by governments to maintain quality of food & beverage products, expansion of foods & beverages manufacturing facilities, and surge in sales of packed foods & beverages drive the growth of the global industrial food and beverages filtration system market. However, technical issue in filtration process restrict the market growth. Moreover, new food & beverages filtration system product launches present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global industrial food and beverages filtration system market, owing to stringent lockdown imposed by governments across nations which led to hamper the food and beverage industry to a great extent.

In addition, the demand for industrial food and beverages filtration system decreased considerably in 2020.

Companies stopped manufacturing of filtration system due to supply chain disruptions, unavailability of raw materials, and lack of labor force.

Nevertheless, reopening of companies at their full-scale capacities is expected to help the market recover in the post-pandemic.

The liquid filtration system segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on system type, the liquid filtration system segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global industrial food and beverages filtration system market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Rise in waterborne diseases and increase in water pollutants such as chemicals, nitrates, and heavy metals in water supply, owing to industrial pollution drives the market growth. However, the air filtration system segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to factors such as low cost, better emission levels & operating pressure.

The basket centrifuges segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product types, the basket centrifuges segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global industrial food and beverages filtration system market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. an increase in industrial effluent wastewater filtration in developing nations, such as Brazil, China, and India, combined with the implementation of regulatory requirements to monitor the quality of water in developed nations boosts the market growth. However, the baghouse filter segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031, attributed to its usage in many industrial applications to capture particulate matter.

The beverages segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global industrial food and beverages filtration system market. This is because filtration helps in maintaining consistent, premium water, flavors, and CO2 in beverages. However, the dairy segment is projected to maintain its lead position in 2031 and is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031, due to Rise in food and dairy sector in developed and developing countries such as India, China, Germany and France.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global industrial food and beverages filtration system market. Foods & beverages safety regulations such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) are forcing companies to manufacture foods & beverages filtrations systems in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to maintain its lead position in 2031 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to growth in the food & beverage industry in developing and developed countries such as India, China, Japan and Singapore.

Leading Market Players: -

3M Co.

Co. Alfa Laval AB

Eaton Corp. Plc.

GEA Group AG

Graver Technologies LLC

Krones A

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Dorstener Wire Tech

Critical Process Filtration Inc.

Pall corporation

Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd.

Mott Corporation

Aqseptence Group

Universal Filtration

Donaldson Company, Inc.

