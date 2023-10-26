Industrial Food Blender And Mixer Market size to increase by USD 6.06 billion during 2022-2027, Growing demand for ultra-high-shear mixers to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial food blender and mixer market size is expected to grow by USD 6.06 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Product (High shear mixer, Ribbon blender, Shaft mixer, Planetary mixer, and Others), Type (Automatic and Semi-automatic), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Market 2023-2027

The steady growth of the food processing industry is notably driving the market growth. The rising support for the food processing industry through various government initiatives in emerging economies, such as India, is expected to further boost the adoption of industrial food blenders and mixers for food processing applications during the forecast period. Moreover, the government had announced the relaxation of FDI norms for the food processing sector, allowing up to 100% FDI in food product e-commerce. Such reforms are expected to aid the growth of the market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial food blender and mixer market: A.S.P. Chem Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Admix Inc., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, amixon GmbH, Charles Ross and Son Co., EKATO HOLDING GmbH, Frain Industries, GEA Group AG, JWB Systems Inc., Kady International, Lee Industries, Lindor Products BV, Om Engineering, Paul O. Abbe , Satake MultiMix Corp., Silverson Machines Inc., SPX FLOW Inc., Statiflo Group, Sulzer Management Ltd., and Xylem Inc.

Market to observe 6.47% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The inclination toward industrial food blenders with improved control features is the primary trend in the market.

Key leading vendors that offer industrial food blenders and mixers are focusing on developing equipment with innovative features to enhance the quality of blending and mixing operations.

Some of the improved features offered by various manufacturers of industrial food blenders and mixers include customized profiles, sensors, and safety features.

Challenge

High energy consumption is the major challenge impeding market growth.

One of the key problems of the engineers of the mixers is that the manufacturers often get confused because the functions that are essential for one aspect of mixing fine ingredients often end up being detrimental to other aspects of F&B production.

The challenges faced by the industry are expected to get resolved within some years, with innovations taking place in the R&D sector.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

By product, the high shear mixer segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. High shear mixers are used for mixing liquid and liquid or liquid and powder ingredients. In GEA Group high shear mixers, for liquid/powder ingredients, powder ingredients are added directly into liquid ingredients in the mixing vessel. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Industrial Food Blender And Mixer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.47 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

