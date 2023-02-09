Industrial food blender and mixer market to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% by 2027: Driven by the steady growth of the food processing industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial food blender and mixer market size is forecast to increase by USD 6.06509 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.81%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing demand for ultra-high-shear mixers, the growing demand for custom-designed mixers, and the steady growth of the food processing industry. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including A.S.P. Chem Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Admix Inc., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, amixon GmbH, Charles Ross and Son Co., EKATO HOLDING GmbH, Frain Industries, GEA Group AG, JWB Systems Inc., Kady International, Lee Industries, Lindor Products BV, Om Engineering, Paul O. Abbe, Satake MultiMix Corp., Silverson Machines Inc., SPX FLOW Inc., Statiflo Group, Sulzer Management Ltd., and Xylem Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by product (high shear mixer, ribbon blender, shaft mixer, planetary mixer, and others), type (automatic and semi-automatic), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by Product (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth will be significant in the high shear segment during the forecast period. High shear mixers are the most efficient mixers in preparing food items such as sauces, salsa, sandwich spreads, syrups, oil, gravies, marinades, and gels. High shear mixers provide swift mix time without any lumps in the mixture. Hence, they are widely used for mixing liquid and liquid or liquid and powder ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

What are the key data covered in this industrial food blender and mixer market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial food blender and mixer market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial food blender and mixer market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial food blender and mixer market industry across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial food blender and mixer market vendors

The industrial bakery processing equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,315.12 million. The rise in demand for frozen bakery products is notably driving market growth, although factors such as the existing market for used and refurbished equipment may impede the market growth.

The ice cream processing equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.79% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,949.64 million. The increase in the number of ice cream parlors is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the prevailing market for second-hand ice cream processing equipment may impede the market growth.

Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,065.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.47 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A.S.P. Chem Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Admix Inc., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, amixon GmbH, Charles Ross and Son Co., EKATO HOLDING GmbH, Frain Industries, GEA Group AG, JWB Systems Inc., Kady International, Lee Industries, Lindor Products BV, Om Engineering, Paul O. Abbe, Satake MultiMix Corp., Silverson Machines Inc., SPX FLOW Inc., Statiflo Group, Sulzer Management Ltd., and Xylem Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial food blender and mixer market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global industrial food blender and mixer market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 High shear mixer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on High shear mixer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on High shear mixer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on High shear mixer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on High shear mixer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Ribbon blender - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Ribbon blender - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ribbon blender - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Ribbon blender - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Ribbon blender - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Shaft mixer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Shaft mixer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Shaft mixer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Shaft mixer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Shaft mixer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Planetary mixer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Planetary mixer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Planetary mixer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Planetary mixer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Planetary mixer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Semi-automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Semi-automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Admix Inc.

Exhibit 120: Admix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Admix Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Admix Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Exhibit 123: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Overview



Exhibit 124: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key news



Exhibit 126: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Segment focus

12.5 amixon GmbH

Exhibit 128: amixon GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 129: amixon GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: amixon GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 Charles Ross and Son Co.

and Son Co. Exhibit 131: Charles Ross and Son Co. - Overview

and Son Co. - Overview

Exhibit 132: Charles Ross and Son Co. - Product / Service

and Son Co. - Product / Service

Exhibit 133: Charles Ross and Son Co. - Key offerings

12.7 EKATO HOLDING GmbH

Exhibit 134: EKATO HOLDING GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 135: EKATO HOLDING GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: EKATO HOLDING GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 GEA Group AG

Exhibit 137: GEA Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 138: GEA Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 139: GEA Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: GEA Group AG - Segment focus

12.9 JWB Systems Inc.

Exhibit 141: JWB Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: JWB Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: JWB Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Kady International

Exhibit 144: Kady International - Overview



Exhibit 145: Kady International - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Kady International - Key offerings

12.11 Lindor Products BV

Exhibit 147: Lindor Products BV - Overview



Exhibit 148: Lindor Products BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Lindor Products BV - Key offerings

12.12 Paul O. Abbe

Exhibit 150: Paul O. Abbe - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 151: Paul O. Abbe - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 152: Paul O. Abbe - Key offerings

12.13 Satake MultiMix Corp.

Exhibit 153: Satake MultiMix Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Satake MultiMix Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Satake MultiMix Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 Silverson Machines Inc.

Exhibit 156: Silverson Machines Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Silverson Machines Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Silverson Machines Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 SPX FLOW Inc.

Exhibit 159: SPX FLOW Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: SPX FLOW Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: SPX FLOW Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: SPX FLOW Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Sulzer Management Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Sulzer Management Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Sulzer Management Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Sulzer Management Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Sulzer Management Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Sulzer Management Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Xylem Inc.

Exhibit 168: Xylem Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Xylem Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Xylem Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Xylem Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

