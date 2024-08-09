Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market size is set to grow by USD 85.8 million from 2024-2028, Rising number of product launches boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial food cutting machines market size is estimated to grow by USD 85.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 2.57% during the forecast period. Rising number of product launches is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing marketing initiatives. However, increase in tariffs on steel imports poses a challenge. Key market players include Brunner Anliker AG, Buhler AG, CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd., DADAUX SAS, Deville Technologies Inc., EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd., FAM NV, GEA Group AG, holac Maschinenbau GmbH, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jaymech Food Machines Ltd., KRONEN GmbH, Marel TREIF GmbH, MARELEC Food Technologies, Proxes GmbH, SONIC ITALIA Srl, Sormac BV, Urschel Laboratories Inc., and Weber Maschinenbau GmbH.

Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.57% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 85.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.48 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled Brunner Anliker AG, Buhler AG, CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd., DADAUX SAS, Deville Technologies Inc., EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd., FAM NV, GEA Group AG, holac Maschinenbau GmbH, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jaymech Food Machines Ltd., KRONEN GmbH, Marel TREIF GmbH, MARELEC Food Technologies, Proxes GmbH, SONIC ITALIA Srl, Sormac BV, Urschel Laboratories Inc., and Weber Maschinenbau GmbH

Market Driver

Vendors in the industrial food cutting machines market are implementing comprehensive marketing strategies to boost sales. They utilize various communication channels, including newspapers, magazines, and social media, for advertising. TV advertisement campaigns are followed by marketing initiatives such as internet pre-roll, social media, and blogging programs. Visual content on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, drives customer engagement and fosters online brand communities. Vendors showcase product usage ideas on Instagram to educate and engage consumers. The increasing trend of heightened marketing efforts is anticipated to significantly contribute to the expansion of the global industrial food cutting machines market during the forecast period.

Industrial food cutting machines play a crucial role in the production of various food items in potato processing factories, meat processing plants, and cheese processing plants. These machines are essential for cutting Bacon, Hot dogs, Sausages, Deli meats, Sausages, Convenience food products, and Dairy products like Cheese, into appropriate shapes. Ultrasonic technology is a trending innovation in food cutting equipment, used for slicing bread, cakes, and meat products such as Boneless chicken, Beef and Veal, into strips or cubes. The goal is to meet the demands of quick service restaurants, food chains, and fast-food centers for freshly cut fruits and vegetables. Durability and long shelf life are key features sought after in industrial food dicers and slicers. The meat segment, including processed meat products, continues to dominate the market. Steel imports and packaged foods are driving factors, with governmental backing ensuring food safety and quality.

Market Challenges

The global industrial food cutting machine market is currently facing significant challenges due to increased import tariffs on steel. In 2023, the US raised its taxes from 25% to 30%, while the EU increased theirs from 20% to 27%. These tariffs have directly impacted the production costs of food cutting machines, which are predominantly made of steel. As a result, manufacturers are experiencing increased costs, which could lead to higher end-user prices and potential market slowdowns. To remain profitable and competitive, industry players must effectively manage costs and strategically adapt to these tariff increases. The uncertainty surrounding steel trade among major countries is projected to negatively affect the manufacturing of industrial food cutting machines and significantly impact vendor profit margins throughout the forecast period.

The Industrial Food Cutting Machines market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for protein-rich meat products, particularly in the meat segment, which includes beef and veal. Meats are a staple in many cuisines, and the goal is to provide appropriately shaped and sized meat strips, cubes, or boneless chicken for quick service restaurants, food chains, and fast-food centers. However, challenges persist in ensuring the fat content is minimal, and the final product maintains its durability and shelf life. Food processing machines, including food dicers, shredders, and slicers, are essential for producing freshly cut fruits, vegetables, and even fish and seafood. The use of automation, ultrasound technology, and fast-food delivery services further streamlines the process. However, the importation of steel for these machines and the production of packaged foods can pose challenges. Governmental backing and regulations also play a role in ensuring food safety and quality. Ultimately, the goal is to provide parents with convenient, gender-neutral food preparation options for their kitchens while maintaining the freshness and appeal of food items.

Segment Overview

This industrial food cutting machines market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Fruits and vegetables

1.2 Meat

1.3 Potatoes

1.4 Cheese

1.5 Others Product 2.1 Industrial food slicers

2.2 Industrial food dicers

2.3 Industrial food millers

2.4 Industrial food shredders Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Fruits and vegetables- The Industrial Food Cutting Machines market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand for automated food processing solutions. These machines offer efficiency, consistency, and improved food safety. Key players in the market include Bosch, JBT Corporation, and Marel. They provide a range of cutting technologies such as band saws, rotary cutters, and laser systems. Collaborations and innovations are driving competition in the market.

The global Food Processing Machinery Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing demand for processed foods and advancements in automation technology.

In the Gas Cutting Machine Market, demand is rising due to industrial expansion and advancements in cutting technology.

The Broaching Machines Market is growing steadily, fueled by demand for high-precision manufacturing and increasing applications across various industries.

Research Analysis

The industrial food cutting machines market caters to the needs of potato processing factories, meat processing plants, and cheese processing plants, among others. These machines are essential for processing various food items such as bacon, hot dogs, freshly cut fruits, and pre-cooked food into appropriate shapes and sizes. Food processing machines, including food dicers, shredders, and slicers, play a crucial role in transforming raw materials like boneless chicken, beef, strips, cubes, fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, and seafood into finished products. The integration of automation and advanced technologies like ultrasound technology enhances the efficiency and accuracy of food cutting processes, ensuring consistent product quality and reducing wastage.

Market Research Overview

The Industrial Food Cutting Machines market caters to various food processing industries, including potato processing factories, meat processing plants, and cheese processing plants. These machines are essential for cutting a wide range of food items into appropriate shapes and sizes for further processing or consumer consumption. Ultrasonic technology is increasingly being used in food cutting equipment for its precision and efficiency. Industrial food slicers are commonly used for meats, deli meats, sausages, bacon, hot dogs, and convenience food products. Dairy products, bread, cakes, and fruits and vegetables are also processed using industrial food dicers and shredders. The market prioritizes durability and long shelf life for these machines, making them suitable for quick service restaurants, food chains, and fast-food centers. Ultrasound technology is also used to ensure the fat content is evenly distributed in meat products, such as beef and veal, strips, cubes, and boneless chicken. The goal is to provide high-quality, consistent food items for consumers, with minimal wastage and maximum efficiency. The market also includes food processing machines for pre-cooked food and seafood, as well as automation and fast-food delivery services. Governmental backing and the increasing trend towards packaged foods are expected to drive market growth.

