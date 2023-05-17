Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market size to grow by USD 111.42 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by Rising Number of Product Launches- Technavio

17 May, 2023, 19:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial food-cutting machines market size is set to grow by USD 111.42 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 3.37% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The industrial food-cutting machines market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market.
Brunner Anliker AG, Buhler AG, CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd., DADAUX SAS, Deville Technologies Inc., EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd., FAM NV, GEA Group AG, holac Maschinenbau GmbH, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jaymech Food Machines Ltd., KRONEN GmbH, Marel TREIF GmbH, MARELEC Food Technologies, ProXES GmbH, SONIC ITALIA Srl, Sormac BV, Urschel Laboratories Inc., and Weber Maschinenbau GmbH are some of the major market participants - To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report
Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The industrial food cutting machines market report covers the following areas:
- Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market Size
- Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market Trends
- Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market Industry Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Customer Landscape
The industrial food-cutting machines market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rising number of product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increase in tariffs on steel imports will hamper the market growth
Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges
Market Driver
- Rising number of product launches
- The steady growth of the food processing industry
- Rising investments in food production facilities
Market Trend
- Increasing marketing initiatives
- The rising popularity of ultrasonic industrial food-cutting machines
- Growing popularity of multifunctional industrial food-cutting machines
Market Challenges
- Increase in tariffs on steel imports
- Stringent safety regulations related to industrial food-cutting machines
- Growing awareness about the health implications of processed foods
In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, and challenges for the market, download a PDF sample
Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis
- Application
- Fruits And Vegetables: The industrial food cutting machines market share growth of the fruits and vegetable segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Meat
- Potatoes
- Cheese
- Others
- Product
- Industrial Food Slicers
- Industrial Food Dicers
- Industrial Food Millers
- Industrial Food Shredders
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC: APAC is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global industrial food cutting machines market industry during the forecast period.
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report
Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial food-cutting machines market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the industrial food cutting machines market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the industrial food cutting machines market across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial food cutting machines market vendors
|
Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 111.42 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
2.44
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 31%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Brunner Anliker AG, Buhler AG, CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd., DADAUX SAS, Deville Technologies Inc., EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd., FAM NV, GEA Group AG, holac Maschinenbau GmbH, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jaymech Food Machines Ltd., KRONEN GmbH, Marel TREIF GmbH, MARELEC Food Technologies, ProXES GmbH, SONIC ITALIA Srl, Sormac BV, Urschel Laboratories Inc., and Weber Maschinenbau GmbH
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global industrial food cutting machines market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global industrial food cutting machines market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Meat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Meat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Meat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Meat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Meat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Potatoes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Potatoes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Potatoes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Potatoes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Potatoes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Cheese - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Cheese - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Cheese - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Cheese - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Cheese - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Industrial food slicers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Industrial food slicers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Industrial food slicers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Industrial food slicers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Industrial food slicers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Industrial food dicers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Industrial food dicers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Industrial food dicers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Industrial food dicers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Industrial food dicers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Industrial food millers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Industrial food millers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Industrial food millers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Industrial food millers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Industrial food millers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Industrial food shredders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Industrial food shredders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Industrial food shredders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Industrial food shredders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Industrial food shredders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 119: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 120: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 126: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Brunner Anliker AG
- Exhibit 128: Brunner Anliker AG - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Brunner Anliker AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Brunner Anliker AG - Key offerings
- 12.4 Buhler AG
- Exhibit 131: Buhler AG - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Buhler AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Buhler AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Buhler AG - Segment focus
- 12.5 CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.6 DADAUX SAS
- Exhibit 138: DADAUX SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 139: DADAUX SAS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: DADAUX SAS - Key offerings
- 12.7 Deville Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 141: Deville Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Deville Technologies Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Deville Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 144: EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.9 FAM NV
- Exhibit 147: FAM NV - Overview
- Exhibit 148: FAM NV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: FAM NV - Key offerings
- 12.10 GEA Group AG
- Exhibit 150: GEA Group AG - Overview
- Exhibit 151: GEA Group AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: GEA Group AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: GEA Group AG - Segment focus
- 12.11 holac Maschinenbau GmbH
- Exhibit 154: holac Maschinenbau GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 155: holac Maschinenbau GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: holac Maschinenbau GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.12 Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Exhibit 157: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 159: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 160: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Jaymech Food Machines Ltd.
- Exhibit 161: Jaymech Food Machines Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Jaymech Food Machines Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 163: Jaymech Food Machines Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.14 KRONEN GmbH
- Exhibit 164: KRONEN GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 165: KRONEN GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: KRONEN GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.15 MARELEC Food Technologies
- Exhibit 167: MARELEC Food Technologies - Overview
- Exhibit 168: MARELEC Food Technologies - Product / Service
- Exhibit 169: MARELEC Food Technologies - Key offerings
- 12.16 Urschel Laboratories Inc.
- Exhibit 170: Urschel Laboratories Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 171: Urschel Laboratories Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 172: Urschel Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Weber Maschinenbau GmbH
- Exhibit 173: Weber Maschinenbau GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 174: Weber Maschinenbau GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 175: Weber Maschinenbau GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 176: Weber Maschinenbau GmbH - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 180: Research methodology
- Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 182: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations
Share this article