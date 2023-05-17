Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market size to grow by USD 111.42 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by Rising Number of Product Launches- Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial food-cutting machines market size is set to grow by USD 111.42 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 3.37% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The industrial food-cutting machines market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market 2023-2027

Brunner Anliker AG, Buhler AG, CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd., DADAUX SAS, Deville Technologies Inc., EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd., FAM NV, GEA Group AG, holac Maschinenbau GmbH, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jaymech Food Machines Ltd., KRONEN GmbH, Marel TREIF GmbH, MARELEC Food Technologies, ProXES GmbH, SONIC ITALIA Srl, Sormac BV, Urschel Laboratories Inc., and Weber Maschinenbau GmbH are some of the major market participants - To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The industrial food cutting machines market report covers the following areas:

The industrial food-cutting machines market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rising number of product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increase in tariffs on steel imports will hamper the market growth

Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

Market Driver

Rising number of product launches

The steady growth of the food processing industry

Rising investments in food production facilities

Market Trend

Increasing marketing initiatives

The rising popularity of ultrasonic industrial food-cutting machines

Growing popularity of multifunctional industrial food-cutting machines

Market Challenges

Increase in tariffs on steel imports

Stringent safety regulations related to industrial food-cutting machines

Growing awareness about the health implications of processed foods

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, and challenges for the market, download a PDF sample

Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Application

Fruits And Vegetables: The industrial food cutting machines market share growth of the fruits and vegetable segment will be significant during the forecast period.



Meat



Potatoes



Cheese



Others

Product

Industrial Food Slicers



Industrial Food Dicers



Industrial Food Millers



Industrial Food Shredders

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC: APAC is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global industrial food cutting machines market industry during the forecast period.



Middle East And Africa



South America

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial food-cutting machines market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial food cutting machines market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial food cutting machines market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial food cutting machines market vendors

Related Reports:

Glass Manufacturing Market- The glass manufacturing market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 58.31 billion.

Spinning Machinery Market- The spinning machinery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,811.85 million.

Get Instant access to 17000+ market research report

Technavio's Subscription Platform

Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 111.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.44 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Brunner Anliker AG, Buhler AG, CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd., DADAUX SAS, Deville Technologies Inc., EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd., FAM NV, GEA Group AG, holac Maschinenbau GmbH, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jaymech Food Machines Ltd., KRONEN GmbH, Marel TREIF GmbH, MARELEC Food Technologies, ProXES GmbH, SONIC ITALIA Srl, Sormac BV, Urschel Laboratories Inc., and Weber Maschinenbau GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial food cutting machines market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global industrial food cutting machines market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Meat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Meat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Meat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Meat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Meat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Potatoes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Potatoes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Potatoes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Potatoes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Potatoes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Cheese - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Cheese - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Cheese - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Cheese - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Cheese - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Industrial food slicers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Industrial food slicers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Industrial food slicers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Industrial food slicers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Industrial food slicers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Industrial food dicers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Industrial food dicers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Industrial food dicers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Industrial food dicers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Industrial food dicers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Industrial food millers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Industrial food millers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Industrial food millers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Industrial food millers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Industrial food millers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Industrial food shredders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Industrial food shredders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Industrial food shredders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Industrial food shredders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Industrial food shredders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Brunner Anliker AG

Exhibit 128: Brunner Anliker AG - Overview



Exhibit 129: Brunner Anliker AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Brunner Anliker AG - Key offerings

12.4 Buhler AG

Exhibit 131: Buhler AG - Overview



Exhibit 132: Buhler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Buhler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Buhler AG - Segment focus

12.5 CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 135: CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 DADAUX SAS

Exhibit 138: DADAUX SAS - Overview



Exhibit 139: DADAUX SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: DADAUX SAS - Key offerings

12.7 Deville Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 141: Deville Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Deville Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Deville Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 FAM NV

Exhibit 147: FAM NV - Overview



Exhibit 148: FAM NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: FAM NV - Key offerings

12.10 GEA Group AG

Exhibit 150: GEA Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 151: GEA Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 152: GEA Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: GEA Group AG - Segment focus

12.11 holac Maschinenbau GmbH

Exhibit 154: holac Maschinenbau GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 155: holac Maschinenbau GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: holac Maschinenbau GmbH - Key offerings

12.12 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 157: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Jaymech Food Machines Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Jaymech Food Machines Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Jaymech Food Machines Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Jaymech Food Machines Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 KRONEN GmbH

Exhibit 164: KRONEN GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 165: KRONEN GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: KRONEN GmbH - Key offerings

12.15 MARELEC Food Technologies

Exhibit 167: MARELEC Food Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 168: MARELEC Food Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: MARELEC Food Technologies - Key offerings

12.16 Urschel Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 170: Urschel Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Urschel Laboratories Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Urschel Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Weber Maschinenbau GmbH

Exhibit 173: Weber Maschinenbau GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 174: Weber Maschinenbau GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Weber Maschinenbau GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 176: Weber Maschinenbau GmbH - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio