Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market to increase by USD 111.42 million from 2022 to 2027, Steady growth of the food processing industry to drive the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial food-cutting machines market size is expected to grow by USD 111.42 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.37% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (fruits and vegetables, meat, potatoes, cheese, and others), product (industrial food slicers, industrial food dicers, industrial food millers, and industrial food shredders), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The steady growth of the food processing industry drives the market growth. The increasing requirement for food processing as part of the food supply chain globally has helped to fuel the demand for industrial food-cutting machines in recent years. In addition, due to the growing popularity of prepared foods that need little preparation time, food companies are increasingly expanding their selection of processed foods. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market 2023-2027

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial food cutting machines market: Brunner Anliker AG, Buhler AG, CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd., DADAUX SAS, Deville Technologies Inc., EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd., FAM NV, GEA Group AG, holac Maschinenbau GmbH, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jaymech Food Machines Ltd., KRONEN GmbH, Marel TREIF GmbH, MARELEC Food Technologies, ProXES GmbH, SONIC ITALIA Srl, Sormac BV, Urschel Laboratories Inc., and Weber Maschinenbau GmbH

Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 2.44% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The increasing marketing initiatives taken by companies is an emerging trend in the industrial food-cutting machines market.

There is an increasing use of comprehensive marketing approach, employing various channels such as newspapers, magazines, social media, and TV advertisements, followed by online campaigns to promote their products by global industrial food cutting machine companies.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

A rise in tariffs on steel imports is a significant industrial food-cutting machines market challenge.

The key raw material used in industrial food-cutting machines is stainless steel.

For instance, in March 2018 , the US imposed a 25% tariff on steel scrap imports to promote domestic production, causing uncertainty in the metals industry.

, the US imposed a 25% tariff on steel scrap imports to promote domestic production, causing uncertainty in the metals industry. As a result, it impacted not only China but also other steel-exporting countries such as Canada , Mexico , and Germany , resulting in global steel price fluctuations.

, , and , resulting in global steel price fluctuations. Hence, such factors hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Key Segments:

The market share growth of the fruits and vegetables segment is significant during the forecast period. Some of the popular processed tropical fruits include melons, watermelon, jack, papaya, grapefruit, pineapple, and mixed fruits. In addition, F&B sector companies also provide fruit and vegetable mixed salads and leafy vegetable salads. In addition, the growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of fresh, wholesome, additive-free, convenience foods such as chilled, fresh-cut fruits and vegetables have gained popularity in recent years which drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments

