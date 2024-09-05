Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market to Reach $3.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The Industrial food cutting machines market has witnessed significant growth in the past decade, owing to surge in demand for processed food, technological advancements in food processing machinery, and need for improved efficiency and productivity in food production. Factors such as rise in consumer preferences for convenience, stringent food safety regulations, and expansion of food processing industries globally have further contributed to the market growth.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market by Product Type (Food Slicers, Food Dicers, Food Shredders and Others), Technology (Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual), and Application (Cheese, Meat, Fruits and Vegetables and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the industrial food cutting machines market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The industrial food cutting machines market is primarily driven by increase in demand for convenience and processed food, advancements in food processing technology, and the need for enhanced efficiency and precision in food production. In addition, changing consumer lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and urbanization have fueled the demand for ready-to-eat and pre-cut food products. Stringent food safety regulations and the focus on optimizing production processes to reduce waste and improve sustainability also play significant roles in driving market growth.



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $2.4billion Market Size in 2032 $3.9 billion CAGR 5.5 % No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments Covered Product Type, Technology, Application, and Region. Drivers Growth in demand for processed foods

Compliance with strict regulations

Rise in disposable incomes Opportunities Developments in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer models

Shortage of skilled labor proficient in operating advanced machinery Restraint High initial investment

Job displacement concerns

The food slicers segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

By product type, the food slicers segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the industrial food cutting machines market. Food slicers are highly adaptable machines employed in processing a variety of food items like meats, cheeses, fruits, vegetables, and baked goods. Their versatility makes them essential in diverse food processing activities. The increasing desire for pre-sliced and conveniently packaged foods, driven by the need for time-saving options, is creating a surge in demand. Manufacturers rely on food slicers to efficiently slice large volumes of food into consistent portions, meeting this consumer demand effectively.



The automatic segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

By technology, the automatic segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the industrial food cutting machines market due to its ability to enhance efficiency, productivity, and quality in food processing operations. Technological advancements in automation, such as AI and robotics, enable automatic machines to handle large volumes of tasks with minimal human intervention. In addition, rising labor costs and the need for consistency and precision further drive the adoption of automatic food processing equipment.

The fruits and vegetables segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

By application, the fruits and vegetables segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the industrial food cutting machines market, due to increasing consumer demand for healthy and convenient food options. Busy lifestyles and health-conscious choices are driving the need for fresh-cut produce and processed vegetable products. In addition, advancements in processing technology, expanding retail channels, and a growing focus on sustainability are further propelling the market. These factors contribute to the projected faster growth of the fruits and vegetables segment.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2023, however Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes. There is an increased demand for industrial food cutting machines to meet production needs efficiently as consumers in Asia-Pacific embrace convenience and processed food. Furthermore, ongoing industrialization and government initiatives aimed at improving food safety standards contribute to the region's potential for significant growth in this market segment.

Players: -

GEA Group AG

JBT Corporation

FAM N.V.

Marel

Urschel Laboratories, Inc.

TREIF Maschinenbau GmbH

Holac Maschinenbau GmbH

Bühler AG

Grote Company

Weber Maschinenbau GmbH

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global industrial food cutting machines market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

SOURCE Allied Market Research