Industrial Food Milling Machines Market size to grow by USD 121.47 Mn; Market Research Insights highlight the rise in the use of milling machines in the food industry as a key driver

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report " Industrial Food Milling Machines Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 ", the market will witness an incremental growth of USD 121.47 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (roller mill, hammer mill, pin mill, air classifier mill, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Read Sample PDF Report

Vendor Insights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Food Milling Machines Market 2022-2026

The global industrial food milling machines is fragmented due to the presence of several international, regional, and local vendors. The market competition is expected to be high during the forecast period with the introduction of new innovative technologies. The key vendors in the market compete based on design, dimension, and price. They are focused on introducing machines with advanced technologies and gaining an edge in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alapala

Alvan Blanch Development Co.

Beccaria S.r.l.

Brabender GmbH and Co. KG

Buhler AG

Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG

FRITSCH GmBH

FUCHS Maschinen AG

Glen Mills Inc.

Hosokawa Micron Corp.

IDEX Corp.

IKA Werke GmbH and CO. KG

Isimsan Muh. San ve Tic. A.S.

Jas Enterprises

Kice Industries Inc.

Mill Powder Tech Co. Ltd.

Omas Srl

ProXES GmbH

Royal Duyvis Wiener BV

Satake Corp.

Find highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Request Sample Report

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities for vendors operating in the industrial food milling machines market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 35% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026.

The US and Canada are major markets for industrial food milling machines in North America. The increased demand for milling food products such as grains, legumes, and cereals is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the high production of flour in the US and Mexico is contributing to the growth of the industrial food milling machines market in North America.

On the other hand, APAC will emerge as the fastest-growing market for industrial food milling machines market. The rising population and rapid urbanization will be crucial in driving the growth of the industrial food milling machines market in APAC. Furthermore, countries such as China, the UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for industrial food milling machines during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

By product, the industrial food milling machines market share growth by the roller mill segment will be significant during the forecast period. The vendors operating in the segment are focusing on innovating their products by implementing additional features to industrial food roller mills. For instance, Buhler offers roll technologies such as FERAN rolls and TITAN rolls, which help in reducing roll changes. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

View Report Sample to identify other potential segments and regions in the market.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The industrial food milling machines market is primarily driven by the rise in the use of milling machines in the food industry. Food product manufacturers are required to comply with high standards, sanitary designs, as well as customizable features. To adhere to such regulations and standards, they are adopting a variety of milling machines in their production process. For example, air classifying mills and jet mills are used for ultra-fine grinding of food products such as cocoa, sugar, and dairy powders. Ball mills are used where food products need to be ground to submicron levels, such as for milling chocolates, cheese, nuts, and others. Similarly, impact mills are used to adjust the fineness levels while grinding food products. Thus, the rise in the use of milling machines in the food processing industry is expected to foster the growth of the global industrial food milling machines market during the forecast period.

The high energy and cost concerns regarding the use of industrial food milling machines will reduce the growth potential in the market. Milling machines consume a significant amount of energy. For example, wet corn milling is one of the most energy-intensive operations. It requires a significant amount of energy to power large motors for grinding corn products. The increase in energy consumption will result in additional costs for industrial food milling companies as operational costs will increase. This is expected to result in a decrease in the profit margins of vendors.

Download Sample Report Now to identify other drivers and challenges influencing the market growth.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Industrial Food Milling Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 121.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alapala, Alvan Blanch Development Co., Beccaria S.r.l., Brabender GmbH and Co. KG, Buhler AG, Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, FRITSCH GmBH, FUCHS Maschinen AG, Glen Mills Inc., Hosokawa Micron Corp., IDEX Corp., IKA Werke GmbH and CO. KG, Isimsan Muh. San ve Tic. A.S., Jas Enterprises, Kice Industries Inc., Mill Powder Tech Co. Ltd., Omas Srl, ProXES GmbH, Royal Duyvis Wiener BV, and Satake Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Roller mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Roller mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Roller mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Roller mill - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Roller mill - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hammer mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Hammer mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hammer mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Hammer mill - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hammer mill - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Pin mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Pin mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pin mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Pin mill - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pin mill - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Air classifier mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Air classifier mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Air classifier mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Air classifier mill - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Air classifier mill - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alapala

Exhibit 101: Alapala - Overview



Exhibit 102: Alapala - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Alapala - Key offerings

10.4 Alvan Blanch Development Co.

Exhibit 104: Alvan Blanch Development Co. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Alvan Blanch Development Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Alvan Blanch Development Co. - Key offerings

10.5 Brabender GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 107: Brabender GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 108: Brabender GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Brabender GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.6 Buhler AG

Exhibit 110: Buhler AG - Overview



Exhibit 111: Buhler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Buhler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Buhler AG - Segment focus

10.7 FUCHS Maschinen AG

Exhibit 114: FUCHS Maschinen AG - Overview



Exhibit 115: FUCHS Maschinen AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: FUCHS Maschinen AG - Key offerings

10.8 Hosokawa Micron Corp.

Exhibit 117: Hosokawa Micron Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Hosokawa Micron Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Hosokawa Micron Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Hosokawa Micron Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 IKA Werke GmbH and CO. KG

Exhibit 121: IKA Werke GmbH and CO. KG - Overview



Exhibit 122: IKA Werke GmbH and CO. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: IKA Werke GmbH and CO. KG - Key offerings

10.10 Kice Industries Inc.

Exhibit 124: Kice Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Kice Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Kice Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Mill Powder Tech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Mill Powder Tech Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Mill Powder Tech Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Mill Powder Tech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 ProXES GmbH

Exhibit 130: ProXES GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 131: ProXES GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: ProXES GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio