Industrial Food Smokers Market size to grow by USD 36.49 million at a CAGR of 2.53% during 2023-2028; Custom Market Insights - Analysis, Outlook, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial food smokers market size is expected to increase by USD 36.49 million between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 2.53% during the forecast period. APAC is anticipated to contribute 42% to the overall growth by 2028, The APAC market is expected to significantly expand, notably in countries like Japan and China, owing to their cultural inclination towards smoked and grilled foods. This cultural preference fuels demand for industrial food smokers, particularly in processing meat, fish, and poultry products. The region's increasing population and evolving lifestyles are driving a higher demand for processed and convenient foods. Industrial food smokers play a pivotal role in augmenting flavor and enriching the appeal of processed food items. Moreover, the rising middle-class populace in APAC nations, with rising disposable incomes, showcases a growing appetite for diverse and premium food offerings. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Food Smokers Market 2024-2028

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial food smokers market: BASTRA GmbH, Comcater Pty Ltd., Cookshack Inc., FESSMANN GmbH and Co KG, GEA Group AG, John Bean Technologies Corp., KERRES Anlagensysteme GmbH, Marel Group, Mauting, NU VU Doyon, Pro Smoker, Robert Reiser and Co. Inc., Schroter Technologie GmbH and Co. KG, Southern Pride, The Middleby Corp., Vista Outdoor Inc., Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd., Marlen International, REICH Thermoprocesstechnik GmbH, and Sorgo Anlagenbau GmbH

Market to observe 2.33% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Driver

The rising popularity of smoked and processed meats drives market growth. This growth is highlighted by the growing consumer preference for smoked flavors across various meat and fish products. With innovations in smokehouses, electric smokers, gas smokers, wood chip smokers, and pellet smokers, alongside advanced cold smoking systems and hot smoking systems, the industry is witnessing transformative changes. Integrating automated smoking controls and industrial BBQ smokers further augments the efficiency of meat processing and fish smoking, supported by cutting-edge smoke generators.

Trend

The emergence of a hybrid smoking system is an emerging market trend. This emergence integrates diverse smoke flavorings while meeting smoked food safety standards. These systems emphasize sustainable smoking solutions, enhancing smoker oven capacity and industrial smoking efficiency. Responding to smoked food market trends, companies are adapting to evolving food smoking regulations by offering custom smoking solutions, often incorporating advanced curing chambers for improved quality control and taste profile diversification.

Challenge

The competition from alternative cooking methods hampers market growth. With heat source variability, temperature control systems, and HACCP compliance (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) crucial in the food service industry, alternative catering equipment and restaurant supplies offer varied cooking options. Commercial kitchen equipment leveraging advanced food processing technology is a challenge to traditional food preservation methods. Additionally, alternative commercial smoking units vie for market share, requiring the industry to innovate and adapt to evolving culinary preferences.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by Usage (Meat processing, Fish and seafood, and Others), Application (Liquid, Frictional, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The meat processing segment will be significant during the forecast period. Industrial smokers, varying in size, cater to diverse production volumes, from small batch processors to large-scale continuous smokehouses. Constructed from durable stainless steel, they efficiently utilize wood chips or sawdust for controlled smoke generation. These versatile units process a variety of meat products like sausages, bacon, and poultry, enabling processors to diversify offerings and utilize advanced technologies for enhanced efficiency, color consistency, and automation, contributing to the meat processing segment's growth and bolstering the industrial food smokers market. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample Report

