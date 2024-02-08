Industrial Furnaces Market Analysis: Unveiling Growth Strategies and ESG Impact for 2023-2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Furnaces: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rapid industrialization is one of the key factors contributing to the rise in demand for industrial furnaces, which helps drive market growth. In the post-pandemic era, the world witnessed growth in manufacturing production across various countries and major sectors in 2021. According to the World Manufacturing Production report, global manufacturing output maintained a stable year-over-year growth rate between 3% and 4% in 2021, and it is projected to increase in the coming years. Such growth factors in the manufacturing sector are anticipated to increase the demand for furnaces for various industrial processes, augmenting market growth.

Industrial furnaces are used in a wide array of industrial processes and applications considered in this study, including metals and metallurgy, calcining, ceramics production, glass production, chemicals, and petrochemicals, curing and forming, additive manufacturing and other industrial furnace applications. These applications are served by the five key types of furnaces considered in the scope of this study: electric resistance furnaces, electric induction furnaces, natural gas-fired furnaces, petroleum coke- and coal-fired furnaces, and furnaces fired by other fuels.

According to estimates, by the end of 2028, the global value of the industrial furnaces market is expected to reach $14.7 billion. The global market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period.

This report analyzes different segments including fuel type, product type, temperature range, mode of operation, application, end-use industries and regional market development of industrial furnaces. Furthermore, we have covered major countries in this report, such as the U.S., Germany, China, India and others, where the opportunities for industrial furnaces are lucrative.

The report is prepared in an easy-to-understand format; tables and figures are included to illustrate historical, current and future market scenarios. The study covers leading companies with information on product types, business footprint, revenue, employee strength, etc. We have also provided a list of other companies in the global and regional markets with their product-related information. The analyst has also conducted a patent analysis for the industrial furnaces market, which represents a significant investment area for investors. The study includes chapters on ESG developments and emerging technologies, and it surveys the competitive landscape of the industrial furnaces market so that the reader can understand the major factors driving competition in this market more precisely. The report incorporates the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war on the global and regional markets. The study does not cover industrial boilers, residential and commercial furnaces.

In this study, 2022 is used as the market's base year; estimated values are provided for 2023; and the market values are forecast from 2023 to 2028.

The Report Includes

67 data tables and 35 additional tables

An overview of the current and future global markets for industrial furnaces

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global market, and corresponding market share analysis based on product type, fuel type, temperature range, mode of operation, application, end-use industry and region

Discussion of the major factors influencing the growth of this market, including emerging technologies, future demand and regulations

Analysis of market growth opportunities with a holistic review of the Porter's Five Forces model, a value chain analysis and case studies

Understanding of the importance of ESG, including an assessment of risks and opportunities, impact of ESG factors on company performance, and the ESG practices followed in the manufacturing industry

An analysis of relevant patents

Overview of the major vendors along with an analysis of company market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding

An analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, key financials and revenues by segment

Profiles of leading companies

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Types of Industrial Furnaces Ashing Furnaces Calcination Furnaces Tempering Furnaces Annealing Furnaces Sintering Furnaces Tensile Testing Furnaces Rotary Tube Furnaces Blast Furnaces Methods for Heating Furnaces Electric-Powered Furnaces Liquid-Fueled Furnaces Gas-Powered Furnaces

Furnace Regulations

Safety Regulations

Industrial Furnace Breakdown by Application

Industrial Furnace Auxiliary Systems

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Technology Overview

Industrial Furnace Technologies and Classifications

New Developments in the Furnace Industry

Features of an Efficient Furnace

Sensors for Industrial Furnace

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Fuel Type

Electric Furnaces

Natural Gas-Fired Furnaces

Petroleum Coke and Coal-Fired Furnaces

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Tube or Clamshell Type

Box Type

Bottom Loading and Car Bottom Furnaces

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Temperature Range

Below 800C

801C to 1000C

1001C to 1200C

Above 1201C

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Mode of Operation

Batch Furnace

Continuous Furnace

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Application

Calcining

Ceramics Production

Glass Production

Curing and Forming

Additive Manufacturing

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Metals and Mining

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Automotive

Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 13 Sustainability in Industrial Furnace Industry: An ESG Perspective

Current Status of ESG in the Market for Industrial Furnaces

Case Study Andritz



Chapter 14 Patent Analysis

Description of Patents Related to Industrial Furnaces, 2022-2023

Chapter 15 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

M&A Analysis

Venture Capital in Industrial Furnace Industry

Chapter 16 Competitive Intelligence

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Key Developments

List of Associations Referred for Market for Industrial Furnaces

Chapter 17 Company Profiles

Andritz

Carbolite Gero

Ebner Group

Epcon Industrial Systems

Gasbarre Products

Inductotherm Europe

International Thermal Systems

Ipsen

Nutec Bickley

Schmidt + Clemens

Seco/Warwick

