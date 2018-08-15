Industrial Gas Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021

NEW YORK, August 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Gas Global Market Opportunities And Strategies By Type of Gas: Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen and Others; By End User Industry: Chemicals, Metallurgy, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages And Others; With Forecast Until 2021







Executive Summary



Industrial gases, also referred to as bulk gases or commodity gases, are produced in large quantities by companies for use in a variety of industrial manufacturing processes. The industrial gas industry comprises primarily manufacturers of industrial organic and inorganic gases in compressed, liquid, and solid forms. The global industrial gas market is forecast to grow at a compound annual rate of 4.44% between 2017 and 2021. This growth is being driven by global economic growth, particularly in emerging economies, and by the increased use of gas in the healthcare industry.







Asia-Pacific's industrial gas market is the largest in the world at 35.2% of the total market, worth $25.8 billion. Asia-Pacific's market size can be attributed to the presence of a large number of electronic manufacturing companies in the region, especially in countries such as China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. North America's industrial gas market is the second largest in the world with a 31.0% share of the market, worth $22.7 billion.







Nitrogen is the largest segment in the global industrial gas market at 28% of the market, worth $20.67 billion. Nitrogen has the largest share due to the presence of established pharmaceutical, food processing and general manufacturing industries that use nitrogen widely in their manufacturing.



The manufacturing industry is the largest end user in the global industrial gas market with a 27% share of the market, worth $19.54 billion. This is mainly due to the demand for industrial gases such as nitrogen and hydrogen.







The global industrial gas market is benefitting from consumer demand for freshness in food products. Health-conscious consumers are demanding fewer additives and safer and fresher food products, which increases the demand for industrial gases which can sometimes be used in place of chemical ingredients. As a result the food and beverage industry is buying increasing quantities of food-grade industrial gases which are used to chill, freeze, and package a variety of food products such as dairy and frozen products, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, seafood, convenience foods, bakery and confectionery. Food-grade gases are high purity gases that comply with food grade standards; they include nitrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide.







The global industrial gas market is highly concentrated. The L'Air Liquide S.A was the largest competitor with 23.7% of the market, followed by The Linde Group, Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. Global industrial gas mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are expected to increase in the coming years, building on strong activity in 2015 and 2016 where companies like Air Liquide, Praxair acquired other companies. For example, Air Liquide acquired Air Gas for $10.3 billion in May 2016. Industrial gas companies are continuing to realign their portfolios and pursue profitable inorganic growth opportunities. In addition, M&A interest is likely to be fueled by stronger corporate balance sheets, liquid debt markets, and continued favorable interest rates.







Description



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for Industrial Gas? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Industrial Gas global market report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, pestle analysis, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, key mergers and acquisitions, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.







• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.



• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints cover the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.



• PESTLE Analysis covers the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental factors affecting the industrial gas market.



• Market segmentation breaks down the market into sub markets. By type of gas, the market is segmented into Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen and Others. The historic and forecast growth rates for these segments are also covered in this report. The market is also segmented by end user industry into Chemicals, Metallurgy, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages and Others.



• The regional and country breakdown section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.



• The competitive landscape section gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies in terms of their offerings, growth strategy and financial performance.



• The report also covers key mergers and acquisitions in the industrial gas market. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.



• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.







Scope



Markets covered: 1) By Type of Gas - Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen and Others 2) By End User Industry - Chemicals, Metallurgy, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages and Others



Companies mentioned: L'Air Liquide S.A, The Linde Group, Praxair, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (TNSC)



Countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Australia, China, India, Japan



Regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa.



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.







Why this report?







Timely and Critical:



- Implementation of the Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMPs) by the US FDA to monitor the quality of medical gases



- Increasing applications of industrial gases in healthcare



- Exponential increase in food demand driving industrial gas use in the food and beverages industry



- Hydrogen gas manufacturing from sewage



- Increasing investments in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies for environment sustainability



- Growing opportunities in applications of nitrogen and oxygen







Reasons to Purchase



• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.



• Identify growth segments for investment.



• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.



• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



• Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings



• Benchmark performance against key competitors.



• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.



• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.



• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis



• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.







