Industrial Gases Market Analysis Report - Global Forecast to 2030: Argon Surges Ahead - A New Era in Industrial Gas Utilities

News provided by

Research and Markets

15 Sep, 2023, 20:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Gases Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Nitrogen, Oxygen), By Application (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail), By Distribution (Bulk, Cylinder), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial gases market size is expected to reach USD 173.43 Billion by 2030

Industrial gas is a significant segment of the economic progress of any region. The region-wise market for these gases is expected to grow at a rate that is double the GDP rate. With the erudition of the world economy, the utilization of nitrogen has increased faster than that of oxygen. Argon, however, has picked up the market pace and can be expected to supersede oxygen in terms of utilities. Despite this, some countries, such as India, are still operating in the oxygen era.

With sophistication in the industrial sector, growth during the forecast period is expected to emerge from argon and nitrogen. With the diminution of fossil fuel resources, hydrogen might gain importance as a source of energy. The implementation of oxygen for environmental protection and energy conservation and the use of nitrogen gas in the food and packaging industry remains an instantaneous opportunity in the market.

Using hydrogen for the desulphurization process of sour crude is anticipated to fuel demand for industrial gases. Simultaneously, LNG, shale gas CNG and LCNG could hold prospects for growth in the industry. Thus, the industry is expected to grow substantially through the use of conventional and unconventional applications.

Another major factor fostering industry growth is the rising healthcare industry. Utilization of improved medical technologies and increasing government expenditure on the healthcare industry is accelerating the applicability rate of industrial gases in various medical devices, such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Nuclear Magnetic Resource Imaging (NMRI), and ophthalmology.

There are reputable local and international players in the global market. Some of these players have a lengthy history on the market. Due to the intense competition, the majority of players are concentrating on how to set themselves apart from the competition. For product manufacturers, creating extremely effective sales channels is yet another crucial element.

Asia Pacific led the industry in 2022 owing to the growing electronics and healthcare industries in the region. The nitrogen product segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate from 2023 to 2030. This is owing to the increasing demand for nitrogen in the manufacturing of electronic products and devices. Over the next few years, the industry growth is anticipated to be driven by the high dependency of the healthcare and electronics sectors on industrial gases for technology advancements.

Company Profiles

  • Air Liquide
  • Linde plc
  • Air Products Inc.
  • TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION
  • Messer
  • SOL Group
  • Iwatani Corporation
  • Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.
  • INOX-Air Products Inc.
  • Strandmollen A / S

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2 Market Definitions
1.3 Assumptions
1.4 Information Procurement

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.2 Segmental Outlook
2.3 Competitive Insights

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Industry Outlook
3.2 Market size and growth prospects, 2018 - 2030
3.3 Global industrial gases market value chain analysis
3.4 Technology Trends
3.5 Regulatory Framework
3.6 Market Dynamics
3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.6.1.1 High dependence on industrial gases for technology advancement
3.6.1.2 Growing demand from the healthcare segment
3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.6.2.1 Stringent Regulations Against Harmful Emissions
3.7 Key opportunities - Prioritized
3.8 Business Environment Analysis: Industrial Gases Market
3.8.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.8.2 Industrial gases market- Pestels analysis
3.9 Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Gases Market
3.9.1 Supply Side
3.9.2 Demand Side
3.9.3 Impact Verdict - Medium

Chapter 4 Global Industrial Gases Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Global Industrial Gases Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030
4.1.1 Nitrogen
4.1.2 Hydrogen
4.1.3 Carbon Dioxide
4.1.4 Oxygen
4.1.5 Argon
4.1.6 Acetylene

Chapter 5 Global Industrial Gases Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Global Industrial Gases Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030
5.1.1 Healthcare
5.1.2 Manufacturing
5.1.3 Metallurgy & Glass
5.1.4 Food & Beverages
5.1.5 Retail
5.1.6 Chemicals & Energy

Chapter 7 Global Industrial Gases Market: Distribution Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Global Industrial Gases Market: Distribution Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030
7.1.1 On-site
7.1.2 Bulk (Liquid Gas Transport)
7.1.3 Cylinder (Merchant)

Chapter 8 Global Industrial Gases Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Global Industrial Gases Market - Competitive Analysis
9.1 Company market share analysis
9.2 Vendor Landscape
9.2.1 List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners
9.2.2 List of Top Three High Purity Gas Equipment Installers
9.2.3 List of High Purity Gas Equipment Installers
9.3 Competitive environment
9.3.1 Strategy framework

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbpxl3

