Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry to grow by USD 808.18 million from 2022 to 2027 | Air Water Inc., Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial gases market for glass industry is expected to grow by USD 808.18 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.62% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is segmented by distribution channel (merchant liquid distribution, tonnage distribution, and cylinder and packaged distribution), type (nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, acetylene, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the industrial gases market for glass industry market including Air Water Inc., Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, HoSt Holding B.V., Iwatani Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., SOL Spa, SIG Gases Berhad, Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., The Linde Group, and Yingde Gas Group Co. Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry 2023-2027

Industrial Gases Market For Glass Industry Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Air Water Inc - The company offers industrial gases for the glass industry such as argon, carbon dioxide, helium, and oxygen for manufacturing various types of glasses.

Industrial Gases Market For Glass Industry 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

The merchant liquid distribution segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The distribution mode of merchant liquids is the movement of LNG tankers into storage containers in a glass manufacturer's premises. The cost-effectiveness of the merchant liquid distribution mode is a major advantage, as large quantities of industrial gases which are required by the glass sector can easily be supplied through this method and there is an increasing preference for this segment over cylinder-based distribution.

Type (nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, acetylene, and others)

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 61% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Increasing industrialization and growing demand for industrial gases by end users, e.g., from construction, automobile, food & beverage industries that require glasses of massive volumes are some of the key factors affecting this market.

Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

Industrial Gases Market For Glass Industry 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial gases market for glass industry growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial gases market size for glass industry and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial gases market for glass industry

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of industrial gases market for glass industry companies

