Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry to grow by USD 808.18 million from 2022 to 2027 | Air Water Inc., Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, and more among key companies - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

27 Nov, 2023, 18:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial gases market for glass industry is expected to grow by USD 808.18 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.62% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is segmented by distribution channel (merchant liquid distribution, tonnage distribution, and cylinder and packaged distribution), type (nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, acetylene, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the industrial gases market for glass industry market including  Air Water Inc., Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, HoSt Holding B.V., Iwatani Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., SOL Spa, SIG Gases Berhad, Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., The Linde Group, and Yingde Gas Group Co. Ltd.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Industrial Gases Market For Glass Industry Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Air Water Inc - The company offers industrial gases for the glass industry such as argon, carbon dioxide, helium, and oxygen for manufacturing various types of glasses.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Industrial Gases Market For Glass Industry 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

  • The merchant liquid distribution segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The distribution mode of merchant liquids is the movement of LNG tankers into storage containers in a glass manufacturer's premises. The cost-effectiveness of the merchant liquid distribution mode is a major advantage, as large quantities of industrial gases which are required by the glass sector can easily be supplied through this method and there is an increasing preference for this segment over cylinder-based distribution.
  •  Type (nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, acetylene, and others)

Geography 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 61% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Increasing industrialization and growing demand for industrial gases by end users, e.g., from construction, automobile, food & beverage industries that require glasses of massive volumes are some of the key factors affecting this market.
  • Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

Industrial Gases Market For Glass Industry 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial gases market for glass industry growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the industrial gases market size for glass industry and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the industrial gases market for glass industry 
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of industrial gases market for glass industry companies

Related Reports:

The industrial gas market is estimated to grow by USD 29,120.36 million at a CAGR of 5.92% between 2022 and 2027. 

The liquid nitrogen market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,846.77 million at a CAGR of 6.14% between 2022 and 2027. 

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Type 

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Blood Bank Refrigerators Market to grow by USD 403.05 million from 2022 to 2027 | North America to account for 41% of market growth- Technavio

Blood Bank Refrigerators Market to grow by USD 403.05 million from 2022 to 2027 | North America to account for 41% of market growth- Technavio

The blood bank refrigerators market is expected to grow by USD 403.05 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will...
Gear Hobbing Machines Market to increase by USD 127.39 million during 2022-2027 | Growth in the automotive industry to drive the growth - Technavio

Gear Hobbing Machines Market to increase by USD 127.39 million during 2022-2027 | Growth in the automotive industry to drive the growth - Technavio

The gear hobbing machines market size is expected to grow by USD 127.39 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.