Industrial Gases Market size to grow by USD 29.12 billion from 2022 to 2027, 5.12% YOY Growth Expected, Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial gas market is expected to grow by USD 29.12 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Gases Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 193 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29,120.36 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Increasing requirement for oil and gas extraction and refining is notably driving the industrial gases market. However, factors such as criticalities in gas distribution and gas handling systems may impede market growth.

The market is segmented by type (hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and others), end-user (manufacturing, chemical processing, metal fabrication, energy, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Type

The market share growth of the hydrogen segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hydrogen is one of the smallest gases in the atmosphere. Chemical, oil refining, electronics, glass, and metal processing sectors are the main uses of hydrogen. Moreover, hydrogen can also be used as a source of renewable and environmentally friendly energy.

end-user (manufacturing, chemical processing, metal fabrication, energy, and others)

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC has a strong demand for industrial gases due to the rapid construction of infrastructure, which necessitates the use of industrial gases to create enormous volumes of steel.

North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the industrial gases market including Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Water Inc., Airgas Inc., Asia Technical Gas Co Pte Ltd., BASF SE, Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd., Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, Coregas Pty Ltd., Daesung Industrial Co. Ltd., Goyal Group, Guangdong Huate Gas Co. Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, Iwatani Corp., Linde Inc., Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Praxair Technology Inc., SOL Spa, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., and Yingde Gas Group Co. Ltd.

Air Liquide SA - The company provides large volumes of industrial gases including hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon monoxide, for refining, petrochemical, and metal industries. Buy Now for detailed company information

