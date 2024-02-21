Industrial Gases Market size to grow by USD 29.12 billion from 2022 to 2027, 5.12% YOY Growth Expected, Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial gas market is expected to grow by USD 29.12 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Gases Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Gases Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

193

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 29,120.36 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

5.12

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Increasing requirement for oil and gas extraction and refining is notably driving the industrial gases market. However, factors such as criticalities in gas distribution and gas handling systems may impede market growth.

The market is segmented by type (hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and others), end-user (manufacturing, chemical processing, metal fabrication, energy, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

Type

  • The market share growth of the hydrogen segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hydrogen is one of the smallest gases in the atmosphere. Chemical, oil refining, electronics, glass, and metal processing sectors are the main uses of hydrogen. Moreover, hydrogen can also be used as a source of renewable and environmentally friendly energy.
  • end-user (manufacturing, chemical processing, metal fabrication, energy, and others)

Geography 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC has a strong demand for industrial gases due to the rapid construction of infrastructure, which necessitates the use of industrial gases to create enormous volumes of steel. 

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the industrial gases market including  Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Water Inc., Airgas Inc., Asia Technical Gas Co Pte Ltd., BASF SE, Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd., Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, Coregas Pty Ltd., Daesung Industrial Co. Ltd., Goyal Group, Guangdong Huate Gas Co. Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, Iwatani Corp., Linde Inc., Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Praxair Technology Inc., SOL Spa, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., and Yingde Gas Group Co. Ltd.

Air Liquide SA - The company provides large volumes of industrial gases including hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon monoxide, for refining, petrochemical, and metal industries. Buy Now for detailed company information

The carbon dioxide market is estimated to grow by USD 1.91 billion at a CAGR of 4.32% between 2022 and 2027. 

The liquid nitrogen market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,846.77 million at a CAGR of 6.14% between 2022 and 2027. 

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

