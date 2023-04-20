Industrial gases market size to grow by USD 29,120.36 million from 2022 to 2027: Increasing requirement for oil and gas extraction and refining to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial gases market size is estimated to increase by USD 29,120.36 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of almost 5.92%. The increasing requirement for oil and gas extraction and refining is driving market growth. The oil and gas and petrochemical industries are key end-users of industrial gases and are growing at a rapid rate. The use of carbon dioxide is increasing significantly in the oil and gas industry, as it is miscible with crude oil and is cost-effective. A rise in the use of nitrogen and carbon dioxide in oil recovery projects and the need for low-sulfur diesel and gasoline will fuel market growth. The growth in demand for oil and gas has led to an increase in global refinery capacity due to the addition of new refineries and the expansion of existing refinery complexes. These factors will fuel market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Gases Market 2023-2027

Industrial gases market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global industrial gases market is concentrated, with the presence of a few vendors. Some prominent vendors that offer industrial gases in the market are Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Water Inc., Airgas Inc., Asia Technical Gas Co Pte Ltd., BASF SE, Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd., Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, Coregas Pty Ltd., Daesung Industrial Co. Ltd., Goyal Group, Guangdong Huate Gas Co. Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, Iwatani Corp., Linde Inc., Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Praxair Technology Inc., SOL Spa, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., and Yingde Gas Group Co. Ltd. and others.

Due to high consolidation in the market, key players operating in the market are under pressure to develop new products and applications to stay ahead of the competition. Vendors should innovate and keep up with new trends. The competitive environment in the market is anticipated to intensify, with a rise in the number of product extensions, improved services, technological innovations, and M&A. Though small- and medium-scale vendors are introducing innovative capabilities, prominent players will continue to have a strong foothold. Vendors compete on factors such as innovation, quality, price, performance, delivery, reliability, and service.

What's new? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial

Vendor offerings -

Air Liquide SA - The company provides large volumes of industrial gases, including hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon monoxide, for refining, petrochemical, and metal industries.

The company provides large volumes of industrial gases, including hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon monoxide, for refining, petrochemical, and metal industries. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - The company offers industrial gases that can be delivered by truck and stored on site either as a liquid in cryogenic tanks or as a gas in high-pressure tubes based on volume, desired pressure, purity level, flow rate, and operating pattern.

The company offers industrial gases that can be delivered by truck and stored on site either as a liquid in cryogenic tanks or as a gas in high-pressure tubes based on volume, desired pressure, purity level, flow rate, and operating pattern. Air Water Inc. - The company offers industrial gases that include oxygen, hydrogen, argon, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, and helium and a wide variety of industrial equipment, such as gas equipment, for effectively using the characteristics of industrial gases.

The company offers industrial gases that include oxygen, hydrogen, argon, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, and helium and a wide variety of industrial equipment, such as gas equipment, for effectively using the characteristics of industrial gases. For details on vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

Industrial gases market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and others), end-user (manufacturing, chemical processing, metal fabrication, energy, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The hydrogen segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Hydrogen is one of the lightest gases in the atmosphere. It is generally used in the chemical, petroleum refining, electronics, glass, and metal processing industries. In the refinery industry, hydrogen is used for lowering the sulfur content and removing pollutants and impurities from transportation fuels. This helps refiners produce better-quality products from crude oil. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial gases market.

APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The high demand for industrial gases in APAC is attributed to factors such as rapid expansion of infrastructure. Industrial gases are required to produce large volumes of steel. In addition, the increasing need for alternate sources of energy is fueling the expansion of gasification plants and gas-to-liquids, coal-to-liquids, and coal-to-chemical plants. Regulations related to fuel emissions have led to the demand for cleaner fuels, which in turn, will boost the demand for hydrogen.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a sample report

Industrial gases market – Market dynamics

Key trends - Innovations in storage design and packaging are key trends in the market. Industrial gases are highly flammable and hazardous. Therefore, utmost care is required during handling, storing, and transport. Industrial gases can also be transferred through pipelines. Many companies are launching innovative gas packaging solutions. For instance, Linde has adopted composite cylinders in its distribution channel. The company encourages the use of disposable plastic valve protection caps over unprotected cylinder valves. Therefore, innovations in cylinder packaging and pressure valves are expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Criticalities in gas distribution and gas handling systems are challenging market growth. Industrial gases are critical in the manufacturing, processing, and packaging sectors. However, the distribution systems for industrial gases should meet certain standards. These gases should be transported in owner trolleys or cylinders and must be brought back to the refilling site for refilling and dispatch. Other modes of distributing gases include pipelines, ships, and trucks. Moreover, gas handling equipment should adhere to purity standards. These factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this industrial gases market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial gases market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial gases market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial gases market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial gases market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Gases Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29,120.36 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Water Inc., Airgas Inc., Asia Technical Gas Co Pte Ltd., BASF SE, Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd., Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, Coregas Pty Ltd., Daesung Industrial Co. Ltd., Goyal Group, Guangdong Huate Gas Co. Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, Iwatani Corp., Linde Inc., Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Praxair Technology Inc., SOL Spa, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., and Yingde Gas Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial gases market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global industrial gases market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Hydrogen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hydrogen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hydrogen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hydrogen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hydrogen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Oxygen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Oxygen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Oxygen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Oxygen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Oxygen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Nitrogen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Nitrogen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Nitrogen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Nitrogen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Nitrogen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Carbon dioxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Carbon dioxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Carbon dioxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Carbon dioxide - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Carbon dioxide - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Chemical processing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Chemical processing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Metal fabrication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Metal fabrication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Metal fabrication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Metal fabrication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Metal fabrication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 79: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 80: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 81: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 83: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 121: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 123: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 124: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 125: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 126: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 127: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 128: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 129: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 130: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 131: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Air Liquide SA

Exhibit 132: Air Liquide SA - Overview



Exhibit 133: Air Liquide SA - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Air Liquide SA - Key news



Exhibit 135: Air Liquide SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Air Liquide SA - Segment focus

12.4 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 137: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Air Water Inc.

Exhibit 142: Air Water Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Air Water Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Air Water Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Air Water Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Asia Technical Gas Co Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Asia Technical Gas Co Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Asia Technical Gas Co Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Asia Technical Gas Co Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 BASF SE

Exhibit 149: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 150: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 151: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 152: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.8 Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories

Exhibit 154: Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories - Overview



Exhibit 155: Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories - Key offerings

12.9 Coregas Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Coregas Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Coregas Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Coregas Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Daesung Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Daesung Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Daesung Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Daesung Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Goyal Group

Exhibit 163: Goyal Group - Overview



Exhibit 164: Goyal Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Goyal Group - Key offerings

12.12 Guangdong Huate Gas Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Guangdong Huate Gas Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Guangdong Huate Gas Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Guangdong Huate Gas Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Iwatani Corp.

Exhibit 169: Iwatani Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Iwatani Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Iwatani Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Iwatani Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Linde Inc.

Exhibit 173: Linde Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Linde Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Linde Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Linde Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Messer SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 177: Messer SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 178: Messer SE and Co. KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 179: Messer SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

12.16 SOL Spa

Exhibit 180: SOL Spa - Overview



Exhibit 181: SOL Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 182: SOL Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: SOL Spa - Segment focus

12.17 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

Exhibit 184: Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 185: Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 186: Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 188: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 189: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 190: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 191: Research methodology



Exhibit 192: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 193: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 194: List of abbreviations

