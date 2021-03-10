Industrial Gases Market Size Worth $147.1 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 6.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial gases market size is expected to reach USD 147.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. The use of industrial gas in the electronics (photovoltaic) industry for the manufacturing of semiconductors, solar, displays, LED solid-state lighting, wafers, and polysilicon compel the growth prospects for this market. Clean energy, predominantly solar PV, is evolving as an eminent source of clean energy generation, thereby attracting investments globally. These gases substantially reduce the manufacturing costs, which is poised to increase their implementation over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growing healthcare and electronic industries across the region are likely to promote market growth in North America

By product, nitrogen is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. It is an inert gas that finds numerous applications in the field of heat treatment for establishing a neutral atmosphere. Nitrogen is used to eliminate air from mines contaminated with methane to avoid break out of fire

Based on application, the manufacturing segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing demand for industrial gases, such as nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and hydrogen, in the manufacturing industry

The presence of a large number of players in the market has resulted in tough competition. New and multifunctional product developments, superior quality, and efficient pricing are the only strategies companies can adapt to survive in this highly competitive global market

Major end-use industry segments such as medical and pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, petroleum refining, petrochemicals, and aerospace prefer acquiring these gases directly from the manufacturing/distribution companies. Companies operating in these end-use segments usually require large quantities of gases, and therefore opt for bulk or onsite form of distribution.

The healthcare industry consumes substantial amounts of industrial gases in analytical and imaging equipment, diagnostics, home and institutional respiratory therapies, instrument and equipment sterilization, dental and general surgical anesthesia, imaging contrasts, and many other applications. Continuing research in new applications improves the growth in demand for industrial gas by the healthcare sector.

Industrial gases are used for a wide range of applications in the food and beverage industry. In the food industry, industrial gases are employed for numerous applications, including modified atmospheric packaging (MAP), chilling and freezing, and controlling the temperature of products during transportation and storage. It is majorly used to maintain the quality and increase the shelf life of food products.

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial gases market on the basis of product, application, distribution, and region:

Industrial Gas Product Outlook (Volume, Million SCF; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Oxygen



Nitrogen



Hydrogen



Carbon Dioxide



Acetylene



Argon



Others

Industrial Gas Application Outlook (Volume, Million SCF; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Healthcare



Manufacturing



Metallurgy & Glass



Food & Beverages



Retail



Chemistry & Energy



Others

Industrial Gas Distribution Outlook (Volume, Million SCF; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

On-site



Bulk (Liquid Gas Transport)



Cylinder (Merchant)

Industrial Gas Regional Outlook (Volume, Million SCF; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America (CSA)

Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Industrial Gases Market

Air Liquide

Air Products & Chemicals

Messer Group

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

The Linde Group

