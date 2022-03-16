Industrial Gases Markets Sourcing and Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's latest market research report estimates the Industrial Gases will grow at a CAGR of 6.59% by 2026. Prices will increase by 10%-12% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

The report offers a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.