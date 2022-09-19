Industrial Gear Motors And Drives Market 2026, Growing Demand For Energy-efficient Industrial Gear Motors And Drives to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Gear Motors And Drives Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the industrial gear motors and drives market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.76 billion. This report extensively covers industrial gear motors and drives market segmentation by end-user (material handling, food and beverages, wind power, chemicals and oil and gas, and others), type (standard geared products and precision geared products), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing demand for energy-efficient industrial gear motors and drives is one of the key factors driving growth in the industrial gear motors and drives market. The demand for high-efficiency motors in end-user industries such as material handling and food and beverage is growing by the day.

This is primarily due to the fact that these industries are constantly increasing their production volume to meet the growing global demand. Because they can perform operations at high speeds, industrial gear motors and drives are efficient and save energy. As a result of rising demand from end-user industries, the global industrial gear motors and drives market is expanding. Request Free Sample Report.

Key Market Geographical Landscape

APAC will account for 43% of market growth. APAC's key markets for industrial gear motors and drives are China, Japan, and India. The market in this region will grow faster than the market in other regions. The rising demand for infrastructure development in the industrial and construction sectors will benefit industrial gear motors and drive market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

ABB Ltd.



Allied Motion Technologies Inc.



Altra Industrial Motion Corp.



Beacon Gear Transmissions Pvt. Ltd.



Bonfiglioli Riduttori Spa



Buhler Motor GmbH



Demag Cranes and Components GmbH



Eaton Corp. Plc



Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd.



ElectroCraft Inc.



Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.



Mitsubishi Electric Corp.



NER GROUP Co. Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Industrial Gear Motors And Drives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.85 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Beacon Gear Transmissions Pvt. Ltd., Bonfiglioli Riduttori Spa, Buhler Motor GmbH, Demag Cranes and Components GmbH, Eaton Corp. Plc, Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., ElectroCraft Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NER GROUP Co. Ltd., Nidec Corp., Nord Gear Ltd., Regal Rexnord Corp., SDT Drive Technology, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG, Siemens AG, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

