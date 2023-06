Industrial Gearbox Global Market Report 2023: High Potential for Gearboxes in Renewable Energies and Mining

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Gearbox - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial Gearbox Market to Reach $66.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Gearbox estimated at US$46.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$66.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Helical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$24.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Planetary segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Industrial Gearbox market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 176 Featured)-

Bosch Rexroth AG

Dana, Inc.

Altra Industrial Motion Corporation

Bosch Group

Bonfiglioli S. p. A

Chiaravalli GroU.S.A

Comer Industries SpA

Auma Riester GmbH & Co. KG

Bondioli & Pavesi SpA

Elecon Engineering Co., Ltd.

Andantex USA , Inc.

, Inc. ElectroCraft, Inc.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd.

Flender GmbH

Dana Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Gearboxes Market

Industrial Gearboxes: A Prelude

Gearbox: Product Overview

Working Mechanism of Gearboxes

Types of Gearboxes

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Helical Gearbox: The Largest Segment

Parallel Axis Designs to Hold Major Share of Global Market

Wind Power Segment to Make Significant Contribution

Asia-Pacific : An Important Market

: An Important Market Emerging Trends

Market Outlook

Market Challenges and Opportunities

Resilient Outlook for the Manufacturing Industry Despite Slower Economic Environment to Sustain Growth in 2023

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2018 through 2022

Competition

Industrial Gearbox - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

WORLD BRANDS

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT KEY PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advances in Gearbox Designs Yield High-Performance and Durable Gearboxes

Controlling Micropitting to Enhance Gearbox Performance

Advances in Servo Motor Technology Spur Gearbox Innovations

Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity Spurs Demand

Opportunity Indicators

High potential for Gearboxes in Renewable Energies and Mining

Rise in Investments in the Wind Power Sector Drive Gains

Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New Opportunities for Industrial Gearbox: Global Offshore Wind Net Capacity Additions (In GW) for The Years 2018-2022

Global Investment Outlook (In US$ Billion) in Offshore Wind Energy by Select Country between 2019 and 2040

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Turbine Makers Switch to Single-Stage Gearboxes to Minimize Gearbox Failure Risk

Wind Gearbox Suppliers Upgrade to Larger Units due to Higher Reliability

Industry 4.0 Redefines Manufacturing, Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Sector Drives the Need for Industrial Gearboxes

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Rapid Adoption of Automation Technologies in Material Handling Processes Fuels Industrial Gearboxes Market Growth

Construction Machinery: An Important Market for Industrial Gearboxes

Gearboxes Used in Construction Equipment

Recovery in Construction Sector to Catalyze Demand

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Mining Sector: Another Important Market for Industrial Gearbox

Planetary Gearboxes with Roller Chains Present Compelling Motion Control Platform

Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Demand

Opportunity Indicators

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land as a % of Total Land Area & Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Backed by Government Funding & Support, Automation in Agriculture Gains Ground: Percentage Share (%) of Government Expenditure on Agriculture in Total Budgets by Region for the Years 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021

Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Raises the Red Flag Spurring Agriculture on the Road to Automation: Percentage (%) of Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce for the Years 1992, 2019 & 2022

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Gearbox in Power Transmission in Automobiles

Green House Gas (GHG) Benefits of Select Transmission Technologies

Automotive Industry Moves to Higher-Speed Gearboxes for Efficient Power Transmission

Rise in EVs to Hamper Demand for Gearbox

Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Gearboxes for the Future Cars

Dealing with Gearbox Tradeoffs

Use of Gearboxes in Cooling Tower Applications

Growth in Food Processing Sector to Drive Gains

Increasing Demand for Processed Foods and Processing Machinery Spurs Growth in Gearbox Market - Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Helical Bevel gearboxes Offer Promise over Worm Gearbox

Advancement in Industrial Gearbox Technology

Robotics Applications Drive the Industrial Gearbox Market

Mining Industry and Gearboxes

Typical Mining Operation Challenges

Surplus Gear Reducers Boost the Mining Industry

Innovations in Gearboxes to Propel Market Demand

Smart Manufacturing-Key Driver of Global Industrial Gearboxes Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



