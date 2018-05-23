Industrial Gloves Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2024

LONDON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Industrial Gloves Market: Overview

Industrial gloves are used to guarantee worker wellbeing and clean conditions in the work environment.Industrial gloves are a vital thing, particularly in the nourishment, concoction and medicinal services industry.



Industrial gloves give insurance against icy, heat, harm by erosion, scraped area, chemicals and maladies.Industrial gloves can be produced from normal materials or manufactured materials.



The gloves are chosen by occupation environment, the span of the employment, and the sort of conditions or contaminants connected with the employment.



Consumer awareness for health and hygiene and workplace accidents are the major factors fuelling the demand for industrial gloves across the globe.Disposable gloves are the preferred type of gloves among the workers in the end use industries such as food, pharmaceutical, and chemicals among others.



The demand for disposable gloves is primarily driven by its low cost compared to re-usable gloves.Recurring purchase of disposable gloves is another key factor driving the demand for this segment.



However, re-usable gloves find their application in several end use industries such construction, manufacturing, and oil and gas among others. Although, accounting for the minor market share, this segment has plenty of room for innovation in order to suit the demand of the wearers.



Global Industrial Gloves Market: Trends and Opportunities

Moreover, increasing awareness about workers safety has led the end-use industries resort to the use of industrial gloves for their workers.The impact of this driver is medium at present since many workers ignore the safety offered by the use of these gloves and they prefer working without one.



However, owing to the increased number of accidents taking place in the workplace, end-use industries are making it mandatory to use protective gloves while working.Regulations set by the Occupation Safety and Health Organization (OSHA) is also stressing the use of industrial gloves.



Demand for protective gloves is governed by legislations mandating its use. Therefore, the impact of this driver is expected to be high in the medium and long term.



Product innovation is one of key drivers of the global industrial gloves market.This market includes a variety of small and major players such as 3M, Honeywell, Ansell, DuPont, MSA, and Uvex.



These manufacturers are engaged in extensive R&D to bring out new products in the industrial gloves market.In 2013, 3M launched comfort grip gloves for general and winter use, as well as cut-resistant gloves and working gloves.



These products are specifically designed for contractors and electricians. The comfort grip concept introduced by 3M provides superior protection from cuts and punctures and other dangerous situations.



Global Industrial Gloves Market: Competitive Landscape

The market attractive analysis of the major application areas has been provided in the report, in order to offer a deep insight of global industrial gloves market.



A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints and opportunities is included in the purview of the report.Market dynamics are the distinctive factors which impact the market growth, thereby helping to understand the ongoing trends of the global market.



Some of the major players in the global Industrial gloves market are 3M Corporation, Honeywell Safety Products, Ansell Ltd., Protective Industrial Products Inc., Semperit A.G. Holding, Semperit A.G. Holding, Towa Corporation, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, MSA Safety, Showa Group, Hartalega Sdn. Bhd.



Global Industrial Gloves Market, by Product Type

Disposable Gloves

Re-Usable Gloves



Global Industrial Gloves Market, by Application Type

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Healthcare

Chemicals

Manufacturing

Others



Global Industrial Gloves Market, by Material Type

Rubber

Nitrile

Vinyl

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Others



Global Industrial Gloves Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Kenya

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America



