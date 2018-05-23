Industrial Gloves Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2024

LONDON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Industrial Gloves Market: Overview
Industrial gloves are used to guarantee worker wellbeing and clean conditions in the work environment.Industrial gloves are a vital thing, particularly in the nourishment, concoction and medicinal services industry.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4155662
Industrial gloves give insurance against icy, heat, harm by erosion, scraped area, chemicals and maladies.Industrial gloves can be produced from normal materials or manufactured materials.
The gloves are chosen by occupation environment, the span of the employment, and the sort of conditions or contaminants connected with the employment.
Consumer awareness for health and hygiene and workplace accidents are the major factors fuelling the demand for industrial gloves across the globe.Disposable gloves are the preferred type of gloves among the workers in the end use industries such as food, pharmaceutical, and chemicals among others.
The demand for disposable gloves is primarily driven by its low cost compared to re-usable gloves.Recurring purchase of disposable gloves is another key factor driving the demand for this segment.
However, re-usable gloves find their application in several end use industries such construction, manufacturing, and oil and gas among others. Although, accounting for the minor market share, this segment has plenty of room for innovation in order to suit the demand of the wearers.
Global Industrial Gloves Market: Trends and Opportunities
Moreover, increasing awareness about workers safety has led the end-use industries resort to the use of industrial gloves for their workers.The impact of this driver is medium at present since many workers ignore the safety offered by the use of these gloves and they prefer working without one.
However, owing to the increased number of accidents taking place in the workplace, end-use industries are making it mandatory to use protective gloves while working.Regulations set by the Occupation Safety and Health Organization (OSHA) is also stressing the use of industrial gloves.
Demand for protective gloves is governed by legislations mandating its use. Therefore, the impact of this driver is expected to be high in the medium and long term.
Product innovation is one of key drivers of the global industrial gloves market.This market includes a variety of small and major players such as 3M, Honeywell, Ansell, DuPont, MSA, and Uvex.
These manufacturers are engaged in extensive R&D to bring out new products in the industrial gloves market.In 2013, 3M launched comfort grip gloves for general and winter use, as well as cut-resistant gloves and working gloves.
These products are specifically designed for contractors and electricians. The comfort grip concept introduced by 3M provides superior protection from cuts and punctures and other dangerous situations.
Global Industrial Gloves Market: Competitive Landscape
The competitive profiling of the key players in the global optical brighteners market across four broad geographic regions is included in the study.These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments as in the field of optical brighteners.
The market attractive analysis of the major application areas has been provided in the report, in order to offer a deep insight of global industrial gloves market.
A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints and opportunities is included in the purview of the report.Market dynamics are the distinctive factors which impact the market growth, thereby helping to understand the ongoing trends of the global market.
Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2024, along with offering an inclusive study of the optical brighteners market.
Some of the major players in the global Industrial gloves market are 3M Corporation, Honeywell Safety Products, Ansell Ltd., Protective Industrial Products Inc., Semperit A.G. Holding, Semperit A.G. Holding, Towa Corporation, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, MSA Safety, Showa Group, Hartalega Sdn. Bhd.
Global Industrial Gloves Market, by Product Type
Disposable Gloves
Re-Usable Gloves
Global Industrial Gloves Market, by Application Type
Pharmaceuticals
Food
Healthcare
Chemicals
Manufacturing
Others
Global Industrial Gloves Market, by Material Type
Rubber
Nitrile
Vinyl
Neoprene
Polyethylene
Others
Global Industrial Gloves Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:
North America
U.S.
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
U.K
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Kenya
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4155662
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-gloves-market---global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2017---2024-300653835.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article