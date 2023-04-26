Industrial Gloves Market to Garner $20.2 Billion, Globally, By 2032 at 8.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

The global industrial gloves market is driven by factors such as increasing awareness regarding personal safety & hygiene, rise in the variety of threats to the personnel, rapid developments in the food processing industry, and rise in demand for high dexterity gloves.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Industrial gloves Market by Usability (Disposable, Reusable): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global industrial gloves industry generated $8.7 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $20.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global industrial gloves market is driven by factors such as increasing awareness regarding personal safety & hygiene, rise in the variety of threats to the personnel, rapid developments in the food processing industry, and rise in demand for high dexterity gloves. However, the availability of local & inexpensive gloves and lack of awareness regarding the usage of industrial gloves restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the implementation of innovative technologies is expected to offer better growth prospects for the growth of the industrial gloves market in the future.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $8.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $20.2 billion CAGR 8.9 % No. of Pages in Report 691 Segments covered Usability and Region Drivers Increasing awareness regarding personal safety and hygiene Rapid developments in the food processing industry Rise in demand for high dexterity gloves Opportunities Expansion in emerging markets Implementation of innovative technologies Restraints Shortage of raw materials Concerns about the environmental impact

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had an unprecedented impact on the global market for industrial gloves. The need for personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent the spread of the virus led to a massive surge in demand for gloves, primarily in the healthcare sector.

The demand for gloves also increased among the general public as people seek to protect themselves from the virus. This surge in demand had led to shortages in many parts of the world, creating significant challenges for healthcare systems and other essential industries.

The pandemic led to significant price increases for gloves, with some suppliers charging several times more than the pre-pandemic prices. This put a strain on healthcare systems, as well as on individuals and businesses that needed to purchase gloves for their employees.

The surge in demand for gloves had spurred innovation in the market, with manufacturers developing new materials and technologies to improve the effectiveness of gloves and increase their durability.

The increased innovation in the market is expected to continue in the coming years, as demand for gloves is projected to remain high even after the pandemic subsides. Despite the significant demand for gloves, the increased use of industrial gloves has raised concerns about their environmental impact.

The disposable gloves segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on usability, the disposable gloves segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global industrial gloves market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to factors such as increase in demand from the healthcare sector due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, stringent safety regulations, growth in awareness about personal hygiene, increase in use in the automotive industry, and technological advancements. However, the reusable gloves segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rising demand for chemical-resistant gloves in industries such as chemical manufacturing, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, reusable gloves are increasingly being used in healthcare settings for a variety of applications, such as handling medications and performing medical procedures.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global industrial gloves market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The North American industrial gloves market is a significant market that is driven by the increasing demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) and the growing awareness of the importance of workplace safety. Industrial gloves are essential in various industries, including healthcare, food processing, and manufacturing, to protect workers from hazardous materials, chemicals, and infectious agents. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032, driven by several factors such as increasing awareness about personal protective equipment (PPE), rising demand from various end-use industries, and growing concerns over workplace safety.

Leading Market Players: -

Top Glove Corporation Berhad

Hartalega Holdings

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Riverstone Holdings Limited

Careplus Group Berhad

Supermax Corp.

Ansell Healthcare

SHOWA, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Semperit AG Holding

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global industrial gloves market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

