Industrial Grade Innovation: New Conference Bridges Gaps Between Factory, Field & Next-Gen Technology, an Industrial Info News Alert

In order to succeed in the long term and stay ahead of the competition, executives in the industrial sector must be able to "see around corners" and anticipate how their businesses will change and evolve. That's why we're inviting you to attend the first annual Industrial Grade Innovation Conference and Expo, June 19-21 at the Ford Conference & Event Center in Dearborn, Michigan (www.igiexpo.com).



Through live, interactive demos and informative presentations, you'll experience firsthand the advanced tools and products that will change the way you work:

Augmented and Virtual Reality

Robotics & Advanced Automation

Drones & 3D Printing

Safety Innovation

Next-Gen Engineering and Design Software

And better yet--if you work for an owner-client in the industrial sector, registration is ABSOLUTELY FREE, and you can bring as many members of your team as you would like! For more information, go to www.igiexpo.com/owner/free and register today!

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

Presented by The Association of Union Constructors (TAUC), the premier national trade association for the 21st-century construction and maintenance industry, IGI 2018 is bringing together a diverse cross-section of the industrial community with cutting-edge technology providers and entrepreneurs. Our goal is to give you the tools you need to understand the latest tech trends and integrate them into your day-to-day business.



Executives from the following areas are strongly encouraged to attend:

Energy & Power

Oil, Gas & Chemical

Industrial Manufacturing

Industrial Construction & Maintenance

Metals & Minerals

Pharma & Biotech

PRESENTERS, SPEAKERS & EXHIBITORS

IGI 2018 is assembling a "who's who" of tech titans and industrial innovators, including:

Microsoft

GE

DeWalt

Procore

Skanska USA

Builtworlds

Ford Land

Brick & Mortar Ventures

And many more! Check out our website at www.igiexpo.com for a complete list of exhibitors & presenters

Register today at www.igiexpo.com/owner/free.



