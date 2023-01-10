Industrial heat pumps market; Growth opportunities led by Bard HVAC and Carrier Global Corp. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial heat pumps market size is forecast to increase by USD 666.06 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.66%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising focus on improving energy efficiency by industries, growing focus on high-temperature heat pumps, and emerging regulations and increasing government initiatives to reduce emissions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global industrial heat pumps market as a part of the global industrial machinery market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Bard HVAC, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co, Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MAYEKAWA MFG. CO. LTD., Meier Tobler AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, OCHSNER Warmepumpen GmbH, Oilon Group Oy, Rheem Manufacturing Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Robur Spa, Sirac Air Conditioning Equipments Co. Ltd., Systemair AB, and Toshiba Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (paper and pulp, food and beverage, chemical, automotive, and others), type (air-to-air heat pumps, air-to-water heat pumps, water source heat pumps, ground source heat pumps, and hybrid heat pumps), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Paper and pulp

The paper and pulp segment was valued at USD 572.52 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. Heat pumps reduce the consumption of greenhouse gases, which makes them ideal for use in the paper and pulp industry. This coupled with stringent emission norms is increasing the adoption of heat pumps in the paper and pulp industry.

What are the key data covered in this industrial heat pumps market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial heat pumps market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial heat pumps market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial heat pumps market industry across Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial heat pumps market vendors

Industrial Heat Pumps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 191 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 666.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.04 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bard HVAC, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co, Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MAYEKAWA MFG. CO. LTD., Meier Tobler AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, OCHSNER Warmepumpen GmbH, Oilon Group Oy, Rheem Manufacturing Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Robur Spa, Sirac Air Conditioning Equipments Co. Ltd., Systemair AB, and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial heat pumps market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global industrial heat pumps market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Paper and pulp - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Paper and pulp - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Paper and pulp - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Paper and pulp - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Paper and pulp - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Chemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Chemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Air-to-air heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Air-to-air heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Air-to-air heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Air-to-air heat pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Air-to-air heat pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Air-to-water heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Air-to-water heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Air-to-water heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Air-to-water heat pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Air-to-water heat pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Water source heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Water source heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Water source heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Water source heat pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Water source heat pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Ground source heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Ground source heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Ground source heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Ground source heat pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Ground source heat pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Hybrid heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Hybrid heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Hybrid heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Hybrid heat pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Hybrid heat pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 79: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 80: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 81: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 83: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 121: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 123: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 124: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 125: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 126: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 127: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 128: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 129: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 130: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 131: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bard HVAC

Exhibit 132: Bard HVAC - Overview



Exhibit 133: Bard HVAC - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Bard HVAC - Key offerings

12.4 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 135: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Carrier Global Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Danfoss AS

Exhibit 145: Danfoss AS - Overview



Exhibit 146: Danfoss AS - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Danfoss AS - Key news



Exhibit 148: Danfoss AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Danfoss AS - Segment focus

12.7 Emerson Electric Co

Exhibit 150: Emerson Electric Co - Overview



Exhibit 151: Emerson Electric Co - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Emerson Electric Co - Key news



Exhibit 153: Emerson Electric Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Emerson Electric Co - Segment focus

12.8 Johnson Controls International Plc.

Exhibit 155: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Segment focus

12.9 Lennox International Inc.

Exhibit 160: Lennox International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Lennox International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Lennox International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Lennox International Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 164: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 167: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 MAYEKAWA MFG. CO. LTD.

Exhibit 169: MAYEKAWA MFG. CO. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 170: MAYEKAWA MFG. CO. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: MAYEKAWA MFG. CO. LTD. - Key news



Exhibit 172: MAYEKAWA MFG. CO. LTD. - Key offerings

12.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 173: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 176: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 NIBE Industrier AB

Exhibit 178: NIBE Industrier AB - Overview



Exhibit 179: NIBE Industrier AB - Business segments



Exhibit 180: NIBE Industrier AB - Key news



Exhibit 181: NIBE Industrier AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: NIBE Industrier AB - Segment focus

12.14 OCHSNER Warmepumpen GmbH

Exhibit 183: OCHSNER Warmepumpen GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 184: OCHSNER Warmepumpen GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 185: OCHSNER Warmepumpen GmbH - Key offerings

12.15 Oilon Group Oy

Exhibit 186: Oilon Group Oy - Overview



Exhibit 187: Oilon Group Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 188: Oilon Group Oy - Key offerings

12.16 Rheem Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 189: Rheem Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 190: Rheem Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 191: Rheem Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

12.17 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 192: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 193: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 194: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 195: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 196: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 197: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 198: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 199: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 200: Research methodology



Exhibit 201: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 202: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 203: List of abbreviations

