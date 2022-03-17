Industrial Heat Pumps Market to witness 32% Growth from Europe | Rising Focus on Improving Energy Efficiency by Industries to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising focus on improving energy efficiency by industries and growing focus on high-temperature heat pumps are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high initial cost and limitations of heat pumps will challenge market growth.

Key Segment Analysis

The industrial heat pumps market report is segmented by End-user (Paper and pulp, Food and beverage, Chemical, Automotive, and Others) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). The paper and pulp end-user segment held the largest industrial heat pumps market share in 2020. The segment will account for the highest share throughout the forecast period mainly due to the growing adoption of these pumps in the paper and pulp industry. In terms of Geography,

Europe will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and Italy are the key markets for industrial heat pumps in the region. Several countries in the region are actively adopting advanced heating technologies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) and carbon emissions from industrial processes. Most countries in Europe have self-initiated mandates to meet their sustainable climate goals. The need to adhere to such emission-related regulations will increase the demand for industrial heat pumps in Europe.

Top Vendor Landscape



The industrial heat pumps market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. A number of local and regional vendors currently provide high-tech and highly customized products at competitive prices than international vendors. Companies are engaging in strategic partnerships to strengthen their product portfolios and emerge as market leaders.

Strategic Initiatives and Product Launch Highlights

Daikin Industries Ltd

In January 2021 , the company announced the acquisition of ABCO HVACR Supply + Solutions. This would strengthen distribution in New York , New Jersey , and surrounding states.

, the company announced the acquisition of ABCO HVACR Supply + Solutions. This would strengthen distribution in , , and surrounding states. In December 2020 , the company announced the acquisition of the air handling unit (AHU) manufacturer Citizen Industries Ltd.

Danfoss AS

In January 2021 , the company announced the acquisition of Artemis Intelligent Power Ltd (AIP), an R&D and engineering company based in Edinburgh, Scotland , specializing in hydraulic system development.

, the company announced the acquisition of Artemis Intelligent Power Ltd (AIP), an R&D and engineering company based in , specializing in hydraulic system development. In June 2021 , the company announced the appointment of Maria Fernanda Souto as the Head of its newly launched Group Strategy function.

Some other top companies covered in this report are:

Carrier Global Corp.



Daikin Industries Ltd.



Danfoss AS



Emerson Electric Co.



Johnson Controls International Plc



Lennox International Inc.



Mitsubishi Electric Corp.



NIBE Industrier AB



Rheem Manufacturing Co.



Robert Bosch GmbH

Industrial Heat Pumps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5.33% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 562.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.07 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, Rheem Manufacturing Co., and Robert Bosch GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

