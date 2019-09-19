Industrial Hemp Conference To Be Held In Florida
The Inaugural Florida Industrial Hemp Conference & Exhibition
Sep 19, 2019, 13:02 ET
ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inaugural Florida Industrial Hemp Conference & Exhibition (FIHCE 2019) will be held November 3-5, 2019, at the Rosen Centre Hotel located in Orlando, Florida, USA. FIHCE 2019 is a networking and educational event designed to foster the development of an industrial hemp industry in Florida.
Tentative conference topics include:
- Hemp Market Forecast
- Federal and State Regulations and Legislation
- Banking and Finance
- Industrial Hemp Research
- Food Supplement and Nutritional Applications
- Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Applications
- Growing, Cultivation and Harvesting Industrial Hemp
- Decortication
- Crop Components: Seeds, Greens, Core Fiber, Root, Bast Fiber
- Construction and Manufacturing Applications
- Bio-Composites Applications and Research
- Textile Applications
- Pulp and Paper Applications
- Waste Processing and Handling
- Analytical Testing
For information on attending, please visit the conference web site at:
https://floridahempconference.org
SOURCE The Inaugural Florida Industrial Hemp Conference & Exhibition
