Industrial Hemp Conference To Be Held In Florida

Sep 19, 2019, 13:02 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inaugural Florida Industrial Hemp Conference & Exhibition (FIHCE 2019) will be held November 3-5, 2019, at the Rosen Centre Hotel located in Orlando, Florida, USA. FIHCE 2019 is a networking and educational event designed to foster the development of an industrial hemp industry in Florida.

Tentative conference topics include:

The Florida Industrial Hemp Conference and Exhibition will focus on the development of the industrial hemp industry in Florida.
  • Hemp Market Forecast
  • Federal and State Regulations and Legislation
  • Banking and Finance
  • Industrial Hemp Research
  • Food Supplement and Nutritional Applications
  • Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Applications
  • Growing, Cultivation and Harvesting Industrial Hemp
  • Decortication
  • Crop Components: Seeds, Greens, Core Fiber, Root, Bast Fiber
  • Construction and Manufacturing Applications
  • Bio-Composites Applications and Research
  • Textile Applications
  • Pulp and Paper Applications
  • Waste Processing and Handling
  • Analytical Testing

For information on attending, please visit the conference web site at:
https://floridahempconference.org

