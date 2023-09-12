Industrial Hemp Market size worth USD 23.20 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 14.05% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Industrial Hemp Market Size By Type, By Application, By Sources, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Industrial Hemp Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Industrial Hemp Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.05% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 8.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 23.20 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Global Industrial Hemp Market: Growing Demand and Regulatory Shifts Shape Industry Landscape

The global Industrial Hemp Market is poised for significant expansion, driven by an array of market drivers and regulatory shifts. Key players such as Hemp Oil Canada, Hemp Inc., Konoplex Group, BAFA, Hemp Poland, Dun Agro, HempFlax BV, HempFlax BV, and others are at the forefront of this transformative industry, capitalizing on the increasing consumer awareness of hemp-based products and their diverse applications.

Industrial Hemp Market Drivers:

Diverse Applications: Industrial hemp is a versatile commodity utilized across numerous sectors, including clothing, textiles, food and beverages, cosmetics, dietary supplements, paper production, construction materials, and more. This wide-ranging applicability fuels Industrial Hemp Market growth.

Health and Sustainability: Rising consumer health consciousness and the demand for natural, sustainable products are propelling the market. Hemp oil, with its high essential fatty acid content, is garnering attention for its health benefits, particularly in the food and beverage industry.

Automotive Sector: Industrial hemp's exceptional mechanical properties make it an ideal choice for specialty paper, insulation, and bio-composites in the automotive industry. As governments worldwide focus on fuel efficiency, the demand for lightweight materials is set to soar, benefiting key players in this space.

Regulatory Liberalization: Favorable regulatory changes, especially in the United States , are expected to drive Industrial Hemp Market growth. Regulatory shifts are enabling increased production and consumption of industrial hemp across countries.

Industrial Hemp Market Outlook:

The global industrial hemp market is set to witness robust growth over the forecast period. With the increasing preference for natural and sustainable products, the market's trajectory remains positive. The food and beverage industry is anticipated to experience substantial growth due to the demand for hemp oil, which is rich in essential fatty acids and known for its health benefits. Additionally, the automotive sector's adoption of lightweight materials, including hemp-based bio-composites, will contribute to market expansion.

However, the complex regulatory landscape poses a challenge to market participants. Companies operating in this sector must navigate varying regulations across countries, and even within the same nation, which can be cumbersome for compliance.

Industrial Hemp Market Key Players:

Leading the charge in the global industrial hemp market are:

Hemp Oil Canada

Hemp Inc.

Konoplex Group

BAFA

Hemp Poland

Dun Agro

HempFlax BV

These key players, alongside others in the market, are actively capitalizing on the growing demand for industrial hemp and its derivative products. Their contributions are shaping the industry landscape and driving innovation in the sector.

In conclusion, the global industrial hemp market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, driven by factors such as diverse applications, consumer health consciousness, automotive sector demand, and evolving regulations. Key players are well-positioned to leverage these opportunities and contribute to the industry's development.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Industrial Hemp Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Industrial Hemp Market into Type, Application, Sources, And Geography.

Industrial Hemp Market, by Type Hemp Seed Hemp Seed Oil Hemp Fiber CBD Hemp Oil

Industrial Hemp Market, by Application Food Beverages Personal Care Products Textiles Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Hemp Market, by Sources Organic Conventional

Industrial Hemp Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



