Industrial Hemp Market to be Worth $16.75 Billion by 2030: Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial hemp market was valued at USD 4.13 billion in the year 2021 and is expected to value at USD 16.75 billion by 2030, projecting a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030. The market is driven by the surging use of industrial hemp in various industries such as personal care items, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and animal care solutions.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on product insights, seeds is expected to dominate the segment, registering a CAGR of over 20% from 2022 to 2030. The growing demand for hemp seeds may be due to their growing use in food and nutraceutical products. Additionally, high demand for personal care and cosmetic items worldwide has also steered the use of hemp seeds in body lotions, bath gels, shampoos, and various others.

Along with the above, hemp fibers are also witnessing notable demand and are being used in the production of paper, as insulation material, construction material, and auto parts and composites. Bio-composites and insulation materials consume a considerable product amount owing to the product benefits like superior strength, low weight, and thermodynamic and sustainable characteristics.

By application prospects, textile led the segment in 2021 accounting for over 24% of the global revenue share. Hemp fabric is known to be hypoallergenic, strong, and naturally resistant to UV light in nature thereby supporting its wide use in the sector. With growing skin concerns among people there has emerged a need for specialized textile solutions. In textile applications, hemp can be blended with cotton or linen, adding stretch and strength to the fabric.

Regionally, Asia Pacific led the industrial hemp market holding over 32% of the global revenue share in 2021. Nations such as India , China , Japan , Korea, and Australia have emerged as key producers and consumers of hemp over time owing to the availability of advanced irrigation facilities along with the high demand for hemp-based food products and personal care items in the region.

North America has also emerged as a key market for industrial hemp producers over the years due to the presence of a number of applicable industries. Additionally, high disposable income among people, a high geriatric population, and growing skin concerns have driven the use of industrial hemp in the region.

Read 143 page full market research report for more Insights, "Industrial Hemp Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts From 2022 To 2030", published by Million Insights.

Industrial Hemp Market Growth & Trends

Growing awareness among people regarding the high nutritional value of hemp such as its strong protein and fatty acid profile will drive its use. The high absorbency rate of hemp has proven to be beneficial for livestock bedding, application in personal hygiene solutions, and oil and gas cleanup.

Notably, the products manufactured from hemp are sustainable, renewable, and linked to less harmful methods of preparation. This has proven to be beneficial in adopting environmentally friendly cultivation habits, an effort being widely supported by governments across the globe. For instance, paper manufactures from hemp fiber requires relatively lower chemicals for processing when compared to paper which is made from wood pulps. Hence, consciousness regarding the product benefits will continue to boost the industry growth.

The coronavirus pandemic adversely affected brick-and-mortar enterprises, compelling them to shift their sale to digital platforms, leading to a considerable supply and demand imbalance for hemp-based products. Hence most of the hemp-based products could be purchased from reliable websites and in certain cases, hemp product sellers are now dealing through their online platforms.

In line with the above, it is important to understand that the expanded legalization of hemp in key nations like the U.S. has complemented the global industrial hemp market expansion throughout the epidemic.

Industrial Hemp Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global industrial hemp market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Industrial Hemp Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Seeds

Fiber

Shivs

Industrial Hemp Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Animal Care

Textiles

Automotive

Furniture

Food & Beverages

Paper

Construction Materials

Personal Care

Other

Industrial Hemp Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Companies in the Industrial Hemp Market

Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Cooperative Ltd.

CBD Biotechnology Co.

Botanical Genetics, LLC

Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

HempMedsBrasil

Terra Tech Corp.

American Cannabis Company, Inc.

HempFlax B.V.

Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC

American Hemp

Hemp, Inc.

Boring Hemp Company

Plains Industrial Hemp Processing Ltd.

Ecofiber Industries Operations

Valley Bio Ltd.

Access More Press Releases

SOURCE Million Insights