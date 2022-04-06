Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market - 2022-2026 | Growth of Distributed Power Generation Base to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growth of distributed power generation base and the increasing need for the adoption of process and environmental safety measures in industries are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as slow growth in nuclear power generation will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with

Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market report is segmented by Application (Air filtration, Cleanroom, and Gas turbines) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK are the key market for industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments,

and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Advanced Filtration Concepts Inc.



Air Clean Deviser Taiwan Corp.



American Air Filter Co. Inc.



Austin Air Systems Ltd.



Blueair AB



Camfil AB



Donaldson Co. Inc.



Filtration Group Corp.



Freudenberg SE



GVS Spa



Hunter Defense Technologies Inc.



HEPA Corp.



Johnson Controls International Plc



Labconco Corp.



MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG



Nederman Holding AB



Parker Hannifin Corp.



Porvair Filtration Group



Troy Filters Ltd.



W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 43 percent of market growth. In the Asia Pacific region, China and Japan are the most important markets for industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

The industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market in APAC would benefit from a large increase in demand for particulate air (HEPA) filters from end-user sectors such as oil and gas, electricity, and electronics.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis

of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our

Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Three Rotor Screw Pump Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Asphalt Pumps Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 566.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.16 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Filtration Concepts Inc., Air Clean Deviser Taiwan Corp., American Air Filter Co. Inc., Austin Air Systems Ltd., Blueair AB, Camfil AB, Donaldson Co. Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Freudenberg SE, GVS Spa, Hunter Defense Technologies Inc., HEPA Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, Labconco Corp., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Nederman Holding AB, Parker Hannifin Corp., Porvair Filtration Group, Troy Filters Ltd., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Air filtration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Air filtration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Air filtration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Air filtration - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Air filtration - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cleanroom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cleanroom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cleanroom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cleanroom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cleanroom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Gas turbines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Gas turbines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Gas turbines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Gas turbines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Gas turbines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 American Air Filter Co. Inc.

Exhibit 93: American Air Filter Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: American Air Filter Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: American Air Filter Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Blueair AB

Exhibit 96: Blueair AB - Overview



Exhibit 97: Blueair AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Blueair AB - Key offerings

10.5 Camfil AB

Exhibit 99: Camfil AB - Overview



Exhibit 100: Camfil AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Camfil AB - Key offerings

10.6 Donaldson Co. Inc.

Exhibit 102: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Freudenberg SE

Exhibit 107: Freudenberg SE - Overview



Exhibit 108: Freudenberg SE - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Freudenberg SE - Key news



Exhibit 110: Freudenberg SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Freudenberg SE - Segment focus

10.8 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 112: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 113: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 115: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Labconco Corp.

Exhibit 117: Labconco Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Labconco Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Labconco Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 120: MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 121: MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 122: MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG - Segment focus

10.11 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 124: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

Exhibit 129: W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio