Industrial High Voltage Motors Market Featuring ABB Ltd. and CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. | Technavio

The market is analyzed by End-user (Oil and gas industry, Chemicals and petrochemicals industry, Utilities sector, Water and wastewater treatment industry, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025.

The market is driven by the increasing renewable power generation. In addition, the emergence of customized industrial high voltage motors is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial high voltage motors market.

The growing concerns over global warming are forcing governments across the world to increase investments in renewable power sources. The growth in renewable power energy capacity is resulting in an increase in the size of energy grids and renewable power plants. This is increasing the demand for industrial high voltage motors in various renewable power applications such as cooling systems and steam cycles, fuel supplies, and fans in the flue gas systems. Thus, with the increase in renewable power generation, the growth of the global industrial high voltage motors market will accelerate during the forecast period.

Major Five Industrial High Voltage Motors Companies:

ABB Ltd.

The company manufactures and offers a full range of high voltage induction motors, including modular slip-ring motors, rib cooled motors, and modular welded frame motors with different cooling options.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

The company provides a broad range of high voltage motors from 2 to 24 Poles up to 25 MW range in several enclosures such as Closed Air Circuit Air Cooled (CACA), Closed Air Circuit Water Cooled (CACW), Screen Protected Drip Proof (SPDP), Totally Enclosed Tube Ventilated Motors (TETV), Totally Enclosed Fan Cooled (TEFC) to meet several industrial requirements.

General Electric Co.

The company offers a range of medium power and large power induction motors as well as horizontal and vertical synchronous motors for some of the first commercial and industrial electrical applications.

Hitachi Ltd.

The company offers high voltage horizontal squirrel cage type and high voltage vertical squirrel cage type of large electric motors that are used for industrial applications such as mining, thermal power generation, and water transportation.

Meidensha Corp.

The company offers high voltage synchronous motors and high voltage wound rotor type electric motors that are used for various industrial applications.

Industrial High Voltage Motors Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Oil and gas industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Chemicals and petrochemicals industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Utilities sector - size and forecast 2020-2025

Water and wastewater treatment industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial High Voltage Motors Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

