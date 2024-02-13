Industrial Hose Market records growth of USD 2.59 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Major Innovations and Key Vendor Offerings | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial hose market is to grow by USD 2.59 billion between 2023 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 4.43%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. To help businesses improve their market position, the industrial hose market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies operating in the market. Some of these companies include Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Flexaust Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Hose Master LLC, Kanaflex Corp. Co. Ltd., Kuriyama of America Inc., Kurt Manufacturing, NORRES Schlauchtechnik GmbH, Pacific Echo Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., RYCO Hydraulics Pty Ltd., Salem Republic Rubber Co., Semperit AG Holding, Smiths Group Plc, Sun Flow Inc., Transfer Oil Spa, Trelleborg AB, and UIP International Inc. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities. Read a Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Hose Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 180 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.59 Billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

NORRES Schlauchtechnik GmbH - The company offers a wide range of industrial hoses such as PROTAPE PUR 301 AS, PROTAPE PUR 330 AS.

The report is segmented by application, material, and Geography. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment.

Application

Oil And Gas



Chemicals



Food And Beverages



Automotive



Others

Material

Polyurethane



Polyvinyl chloride



Silicone



Rubber



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The growth of the oil and gas segment will be significant during the forecast period. Advanced well completion and stimulation methods are crucial for unconventional oil and gas extraction. Hydraulic fracturing drives shale gas extraction growth, creating opportunities for companies. Industrial stocking for oil transmission utilizes hoses made of nitrile rubber, PVC, and SBR, offering various properties. To learn more about the factors assisting the growth , download a free sample

The rising demand for vehicles is notably driving the growth. Rubber, silicon, and PVC hoses are widely used in vehicles for engine manufacturing and air conditioning ducts. The increasing vehicle production and demand for electric vehicles will drive growth.

New Product launches are a major trend.

Fluctuations in raw material prices are significant challenges impeding the growth.

Key Highlights

CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist growth during the next five years

Estimation of the size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of companies

The Global Industrial Hoses Market is witnessing significant growth across various sectors. In the Automotive industry, hoses play a crucial role in coolant systems and hydraulic applications. Pharmaceuticals rely on hoses for fluid transfer during manufacturing processes, ensuring hygiene and sterility. Infrastructure projects utilize hoses for conveying fluids, including water and chemicals. In the Oil and Gas sector, hoses are essential for transferring petroleum products and chemicals safely. Food and Beverages industries depend on hoses for sanitary handling of liquids and gases. Mining operations utilize hoses for slurry and abrasive material transport. Water management involves hoses for irrigation, dewatering, and firefighting. Agriculture relies on hoses for crop spraying and irrigation systems. Additionally, hoses are integral components of tubes and pipes systems across various applications, ensuring seamless fluid transfer and containment in diverse industries.

