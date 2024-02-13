Industrial Hose Market records growth of USD 2.59 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Major Innovations and Key Vendor Offerings | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial hose market is to grow by USD 2.59 billion between 2023 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 4.43%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. To help businesses improve their market position, the industrial hose market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies operating in the market. Some of these companies include Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Flexaust Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Hose Master LLC, Kanaflex Corp. Co. Ltd., Kuriyama of America Inc., Kurt Manufacturing, NORRES Schlauchtechnik GmbH, Pacific Echo Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., RYCO Hydraulics Pty Ltd., Salem Republic Rubber Co., Semperit AG Holding, Smiths Group Plc, Sun Flow Inc., Transfer Oil Spa, Trelleborg AB, and UIP International Inc. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities. Read a Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Hose Market 2023-2027
Report Coverage

Details

Page number

180

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2.59 Billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

3.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

NORRES Schlauchtechnik GmbH - The company offers a wide range of industrial hoses such as PROTAPE PUR 301 AS, PROTAPE PUR 330 AS.

The report is segmented by application, material, and Geography. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment. 

  • Application 
    • Oil And Gas
    • Chemicals
    • Food And Beverages
    • Automotive
    • Others
  • Material 
    • Polyurethane
    • Polyvinyl chloride
    • Silicone
    • Rubber
    • Others
  • Geography 
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Middle East And Africa
    • South America

The growth of the oil and gas segment will be significant during the forecast period. Advanced well completion and stimulation methods are crucial for unconventional oil and gas extraction. Hydraulic fracturing drives shale gas extraction growth, creating opportunities for companies. Industrial stocking for oil transmission utilizes hoses made of nitrile rubber, PVC, and SBR, offering various properties. To learn more about the factors assisting the growth , download a free sample

The rising demand for vehicles is notably driving the growth. Rubber, silicon, and PVC hoses are widely used in vehicles for engine manufacturing and air conditioning ducts. The increasing vehicle production and demand for electric vehicles will drive growth.

  • New Product launches are a major trend. 
  • Fluctuations in raw material prices are significant challenges impeding the growth. 

Key Highlights

  • CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of companies

The Global Industrial Hoses Market is witnessing significant growth across various sectors. In the Automotive industry, hoses play a crucial role in coolant systems and hydraulic applications. Pharmaceuticals rely on hoses for fluid transfer during manufacturing processes, ensuring hygiene and sterility. Infrastructure projects utilize hoses for conveying fluids, including water and chemicals. In the Oil and Gas sector, hoses are essential for transferring petroleum products and chemicals safely. Food and Beverages industries depend on hoses for sanitary handling of liquids and gases. Mining operations utilize hoses for slurry and abrasive material transport. Water management involves hoses for irrigation, dewatering, and firefighting. Agriculture relies on hoses for crop spraying and irrigation systems. Additionally, hoses are integral components of tubes and pipes systems across various applications, ensuring seamless fluid transfer and containment in diverse industries.

ToC:

Executive Summary

LandscaSizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Application

Segmentation by Material

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

