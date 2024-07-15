Industrial Hose Market size is set to grow by USD 2.65 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for PVC boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial hose market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.65 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for PVC is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising demand for hydraulic rubber hoses in agriculture sector. However, fluctuations in raw material prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Flexaust Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Hose Master LLC, Kanaflex Corp. Co. Ltd., Kuriyama of America Inc., Kurt Manufacturing, NORRES Schlauchtechnik GmbH, Pacific Echo Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., RYCO Hydraulics Pty Ltd., Salem Republic Rubber Co., Semperit AG Holding, Smiths Group Plc, Sun Flow Inc., Transfer Oil Spa, Trelleborg AB, and UIP International Inc..

Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India

Market Driver

The agricultural industry is a significant contributor to the global economy, accounting for approximately 3.5% of the world's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This sector involves the cultivation of plants and animals for food, fiber, and other essential products. Industrial hoses play a crucial role in enhancing agricultural processes through their usage in various applications. Hydraulic rubber hoses, in particular, are extensively employed in agricultural machinery for conveying seeds, fertilizer, and fluids for irrigation. Major industrial hoses used in agriculture include spray hoses, hydraulic hoses, fittings, valves, and hose assemblies. The increasing demand for food due to population growth drives the agricultural industry to improve crop yield, leading to a higher usage of industrial hoses. Hydraulic rubber hoses offer superior leak protection and flexibility, making them an ideal replacement for traditional plastics and metal pipes in extreme agricultural environments. The global agricultural industry's expansion is expected to boost the demand for industrial hoses during the forecast period.

The industrial hose market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in performance and safety. HVAC vacuum hoses, coolant systems, fuel systems, air conditioning systems, brake systems, power steering systems, and transmission systems all rely on industrial hoses for optimal functionality. Hygienic solutions and regulatory requirements, such as NSF certification, are driving demand for oil-resistant hoses made with high-strength fibers and steel wires. Workplace safety and environmental concerns are also key factors, with a focus on preventing workplace accidents and minimizing damage. The agriculture and chemical industries, as well as Electric Vehicles (EVs), are major consumers of industrial hoses. Brands like Gates, Ryco Hydraulics, Continental, Kurt, NORRES, Colex International, and PVC material suppliers, are leading the market. Hydraulic machines and transfer oil systems are also significant applications. OICA and other industry associations play a crucial role in setting standards and ensuring quality.

Market Challenges

The industrial hose market relies heavily on rubber and steel as primary raw materials for manufacturing. However, the prices of these materials experience significant fluctuations, posing challenges to market growth. Rubber prices are influenced by the global demand-supply imbalance, leading to unpredictability and increased production costs. Similarly, steel prices are subjected to instability due to fluctuating raw material prices and excess production. The volatility in raw material prices negatively impacts the profit margins of industrial hose vendors, making it a hindrance to market expansion during the forecast period.

The Industrial Hose Market faces several challenges in various sectors. In energy conservation, there's a growing demand for hoses that ensure efficient transfer of fluids, gases, and solids in end-use industries like pipeline transport, mechanized farming, and urban areas. In rural contexts, food demand drives the need for hoses in hosepipes. Skilled workers are essential for hose manufacturing and installation, especially in the automotive sector, where hoses are used in vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs). Autonomous driving and new mobility services require hoses that can withstand diverse operating conditions. Material type and media type are crucial factors. Vertical industries like construction and mining need hoses that can handle high pressure and diameter. Investment in infrastructure and vehicle production increases the adoption of hoses. Regulations and standards ensure safety and quality, while technology drives customized industrial hoses. Hoses transfer water, oil, gases, and solid materials. Different components, such as welds, ensure durability and efficiency. Rubber, metal, and silicone are common materials used in industrial hydraulic and pneumatic hoses.

Segment Overview

This industrial hose market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Oil and gas

1.2 Chemicals

1.3 Food and beverages

1.4 Automotive

1.5 Others Material 2.1 Polyurethane

2.2 Polyvinyl chloride

2.3 Silicone

2.4 Rubber

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Oil and gas- In the oil and gas sector, industrial hoses play a crucial role in transporting various petroleum products, including oil and gas, on both land and water. These hoses are manufactured using materials like nitrile rubber, PVC, and styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR). Nitrile rubber hoses offer superior resistance to abrasion, tears, and oil and solvents, making them suitable for the oil and gas industry. SBR hoses exhibit excellent water resistance, heat and abrasion resistance, low-temperature flexibility, and heat aging properties. The increasing number of oil and gas extraction activities in the Middle East and the US will boost the demand for industrial hoses. The rise in unconventional oil and gas sources necessitates advanced well completion and stimulation methods such as hydraulic fracturing, acidizing, and other techniques. Hydraulic fracturing is a significant process in shale gas extraction, leading to a surge in exploration and production (E&P) projects. Major vendors like Parker-Hannifin, Eaton, and Continental AG offer industrial hoses designed for the oil and gas industry's typical working pressures. For instance, Parker-Hannifin's GlobalCore range of hoses adheres to ISO 18752 standards and comes in Standard, ToughCover, and SuperTough cover options, making them ideal for oil and gas exploration. Eaton's EHP001 - BLACKCAT FRAC Hose boasts up to 700 times greater abrasion resistance than traditional rubber hoses. These product offerings are expected to fuel the growth of the oil and gas segment and, consequently, the global industrial hose market during the forecast period.

The global hydraulic hose and fittings market is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing demand in construction, agriculture, and industrial sectors. Key players are focusing on product innovation and expanding their distribution networks. Technological advancements, such as the development of durable and high-pressure resistant hoses, are enhancing market potential. Additionally, the rising need for efficient hydraulic systems in heavy machinery is boosting market demand. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a significant market due to rapid industrialization and infrastructure development. Sustainability trends are also influencing the market, with a shift towards eco-friendly materials.

Research Analysis

The Industrial Hose Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for fluids transportation in various industries such as Agriculture, Chemicals, and Energy. The market is driven by the adoption of mechanized farming techniques in Agriculture and the increasing investment in infrastructure for vehicle production and hydraulic machines in manufacturing. The use of customized industrial hoses for transporting chemicals and fluids in OICA (On-Offshore Installation and Construction) applications and the growing trend towards energy conservation in industries are also boosting market growth. The market is expected to grow further with the increasing adoption of hoses in EVs (Electric Vehicles) and the implementation of regulations and standards for hose safety and performance. The use of advanced materials like PVC and technology like pressure sensors in industrial hoses is further enhancing their functionality and efficiency.

Market Research Overview

The Industrial Hose Market encompasses a wide range of applications, primarily in the Agriculture, Chemicals, and End-use industries. The market includes various types of hoses such as Chemical hoses, Hydraulic hoses, PVC hoses, and more. Industrial hoses are used for transferring fluids, gases, and solids in various operating conditions. The market is driven by factors such as the adoption of hoses in Hydraulic machines, Mechanized farming, and Urban areas, as well as the increasing demand for food in Rural contexts. The market is diverse, with various material types and media types including Rubber, Metal, and Silicone hoses. Industrial hoses are used in various industries such as Automotive sector, particularly in Electric vehicles (EVs), Autonomous driving, and New mobility services. The market is also influenced by regulations and standards, including those set by OICA and NSF. Technology plays a significant role in the market, with advancements leading to customized industrial hoses, fast and efficient transfer, and cost-effective solutions. Different components such as welds, performance, and materials like high-strength fibers and steel wires, are essential considerations in the market. The market is also influenced by factors such as energy conservation, investment in infrastructure, and workplace safety concerns.

