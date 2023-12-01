Industrial Hose Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% from 2022 to 2027, APAC is estimated to contribute to 53% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global industrial hose market size is estimated to grow by USD 2592.01 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period. By geography, the global industrial hose market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial hose market. APAC is estimated to contribute to 53% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth in the automotive, construction, agriculture, food and beverages, and chemical sectors in the region is driving market growth. High demand for industrial hoses in countries like China, Vietnam, Japan, and India will significantly contribute to the regional market growth during the forecast period. Factors like growing urban population, rising disposable income, and growing pharmaceutical industry are expected to act as key contributors to the market growth. The increasing demand for PVC is significantly driving the demand for the market. However, factors like competition from local vendors may impede the growth of the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic market size (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverages, automotive, and others), material (polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, silicone, rubber, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the oil and gas segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing oil and gas extraction activities in the US and the Middle East will drive the use of industrial hoses during the forecast period.

segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing oil and gas extraction activities in the US and the will drive the use of industrial hoses during the forecast period. Industrial hoses are used to transmit oil and other petroleum products both on land and ocean.

Hence, the increasing number of oil and gas extraction activities in the Middle East and the US will drive the use of industrial hoses during the forecast period.

Industrial Hose Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increased demand for PVC is a major driver for the industrial hose market growth during the forecast period.

It is predominantly used in end-user industries like automotive, pharmaceutical, infrastructure, oil and gas, food and drinks, mining, and water, among others.

PVC is known to be cost-effective, durable, flexible, and exhibits high tensile strength.

Owing to the wide range of applications of PVC, the demand for the industrial hose market is expected to grow.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing demand for hydraulic rubber hoses in the agricultural sector is a leading trend in the global market.

These hoses, used in machinery are known to significantly improve the agricultural process.

In the agricultural industry, industrial hoses are used in pneumatic grain conveyor systems and irrigation.

The rapid increase in food consumption drives the global agriculture industry. This is forcing farmers to improve crop yield by using new methods, including hydraulic rubber hoses.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The fluctuations in raw-material prices may impede the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Owing to the systematic demand-supply imbalance in the global rubber market, there could be significant fluctuations in the prices.

These price fluctuations may affect production costs and reduce the vendors' profit margins.

Steel is another raw material used in the production of industrial hoses. Steel prices may fluctuate because of the price fluctuation in raw materials and excess steel production.

