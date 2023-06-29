Industrial Hose Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% from 2022 to 2027, Product launches to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global industrial hose market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,592.01 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Hose Market 2023-2027

Industrial hose market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global industrial hose market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer industrial hose in the market are Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Flexaust Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Hose Master LLC, Kanaflex Corp. Co. Ltd., Kuriyama of America Inc., Kurt Manufacturing, NORRES Schlauchtechnik GmbH, Pacific Echo Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., RYCO Hydraulics Pty Ltd., Salem Republic Rubber Co., Semperit AG Holding, Smiths Group Plc, Sun Flow Inc., Transfer Oil Spa, Trelleborg AB, and UIP International Inc. and others.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Vendor Offerings

Vendor Offerings -

Bridgestone Corp. - The company offers hydraulic and industrial hoses for building, construction, mining, agriculture, and transportation markets.

Continental AG - The company offers a wide range of industrial hoses such as vacupress hoses, armorvin hoses, and spiral hoses through its subsidiary Merlett Tecnoplastic SpA.

Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers a wide range of industrial hoses such as air and multipurpose hoses, cement, plaster and grout hoses, chemical hoses, and gaseous hoses.

The company offers a wide range of industrial hoses such as air and multipurpose hoses, cement, plaster and grout hoses, chemical hoses, and gaseous hoses. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Industrial Hose Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverages, automotive, and others), material (polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, silicone, rubber, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the oil and gas segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing oil and gas extraction activities in the US and the Middle East will drive the use of industrial hoses during the forecast period.

Industrial hoses are used to transmit oil and other petroleum products both on land and ocean.

Hence, the increasing number of oil and gas extraction activities in the Middle East and the US will drive the use of industrial hoses during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global industrial hose market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial hose market.

APAC is estimated to account for 53% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth in the automotive, construction, agriculture, food and beverages, and chemical sectors in the region is driving market growth.

High demand for industrial hoses in countries like China, Vietnam, Japan, and India will significantly contribute to the regional market growth during the forecast period.

, , , and will significantly contribute to the regional market growth during the forecast period. Factors like growing urban population, rising disposable income, and growing pharmaceutical industry are expected to act as key contributors to the market growth.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Industrial Hose Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The rising demand for vehicles drives the industrial hose market growth during the forecast period.

Rubber, silicon, and PVC hoses are some of the industrial hoses commonly used in vehicles for manufacturing automotive engines by using hose pipes in various engine sub-parts.

Generally, they are deployed in automobile air conditioning ducts to allow cool air to enter the vehicle and increasing vehicle production will increase the demand for industrial hose during the forecast period.

Hence, factors such as the growing demand for vehicles and their production drive the market growth.

Key Trends -

Product launches in the industrial hose are an emerging market trend.

Suppliers increasingly invest in R&D to introduce advanced and energy-efficient industrial hoses.

In addition to the escalating rivalry, the existence of several vendors has also resulted in significant vendor profit margins being squeezed.

For instance, in January 2022, Gates launched ProV Hydraulic Hoses under the PRO series product line.

, Gates launched ProV Hydraulic Hoses under the PRO series product line. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The fluctuations in raw-material prices may impede the growth of the industrial hose market during the forecast period.

Owing to the systematic demand-supply imbalance in the global rubber market, there could be significant fluctuations in the prices.

These price fluctuations may affect production costs and reduce the vendors' profit margins.

Steel is another raw material used in the production of industrial hoses. Steel prices may fluctuate because of the price fluctuation in raw materials and excess steel production.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Industrial Hose Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial hose market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial hose market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial hose market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial hose market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The hydraulic hose and fittings market size is expected to increase by USD 416.79 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers hydraulic hose and fittings market segmentations by end-user (construction machinery, agricultural machinery, material handling machinery, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Growth in unconventional E&P projects is a key trend impacting the global hydraulic hose and fittings market growth.

The fire hose market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,212.1 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (type 3, type 2, and type 1), End-user (municipal fire service, commercial, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and Africa, and South America). The stringent regulations for fire safety are the key factor driving the market growth.

Industrial Hose Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,592.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Flexaust Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Hose Master LLC, Kanaflex Corp. Co. Ltd., Kuriyama of America Inc., Kurt Manufacturing, NORRES Schlauchtechnik GmbH, Pacific Echo Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., RYCO Hydraulics Pty Ltd., Salem Republic Rubber Co., Semperit AG Holding, Smiths Group Plc, Sun Flow Inc., Transfer Oil Spa, Trelleborg AB, and UIP International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

