Industrial HVAC Market: APAC to Occupy 54% Market Share|Process Industry Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Jul 05, 2022, 01:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial HVAC market is set to grow by USD 3.96 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% according to the latest market forecast report. Technavio categorizes the industrial HVAC market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the industrial HVAC market during the forecast period.
For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Request a sample report.
Industrial HVAC Market 2021-2025: Scope
Our industrial HVAC market report covers the following areas:
- End-user
- Process Industry
- Discrete Industry
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
- The industrial HVAC market share growth by the process industry segment will be significant for revenue generation.
- The process industry segment holds a dominating share in the global industrial HVAC market.
- The growing awareness among end-users about energy efficiency and environmental sustainability has increased the demand for energy-efficient industrial HVAC systems in the process industry.
- 54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
- China and Japan are the key markets for the industrial HVAC market in APAC.
- The growing population, improving per capita income of people, and rapid industrialization will facilitate the industrial HVAC market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
To know about the market contribution of each segment - Request a sample report!
The industrial HVAC market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as following standard specifications to make the installation of industrial HVAC systems easy to compete in the market. Alfa Laval AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
- For instance - Alfa Laval AB, the company offers HVAC solutions such as AlfaNova AlfaQ and others.
- To know about all major vendor offerings - Grab a sample now!
- Drivers: The increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, stringent regulations for use of explosion-proof HVAC equipment in hazardous environments & growing adoption of cleanrooms across industries will offer immense growth opportunities.
- Challenges: The major challenge impeding the industrial HVAC market growth is the high market competition.
- For detailed information on the market dynamics - Click Now!
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Industrial HVAC Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Industrial HVAC Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Industrial HVAC Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
- The industrial PC market share is expected to increase by USD 1.42 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6%.
- The industrial gases market has the potential to grow by USD 28.22 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77%.
|
Industrial HVAC Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 3.96 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.97
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 54%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alfa Laval AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Process industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Discrete industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Industry risks
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 42: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Alfa Laval AB
- 10.4 Carrier Global Corp.
- Exhibit 49: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: Carrier Global Corp. - Key News
- Exhibit 52: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 54: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 58: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Hitachi Ltd. - Key News
- Exhibit 61: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 63: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Ingersoll Rand Inc.
- Exhibit 67: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Johnson Controls International Plc
- Exhibit 71: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key News
- Exhibit 74: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus
- 10.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 76: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 80: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 84: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key News
- Exhibit 87: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 90: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 92: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article