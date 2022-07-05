Industrial HVAC Market: APAC to Occupy 54% Market Share|Process Industry Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Industrial HVAC Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our industrial HVAC market report covers the following areas:

Industrial HVAC Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Process Industry



Discrete Industry

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Industrial HVAC Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment

The industrial HVAC market share growth by the process industry segment will be significant for revenue generation.

will be significant for revenue generation. The process industry segment holds a dominating share in the global industrial HVAC market.

The growing awareness among end-users about energy efficiency and environmental sustainability has increased the demand for energy-efficient industrial HVAC systems in the process industry.

Industrial HVAC Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the industrial HVAC market in APAC.

and are the key markets for the industrial HVAC market in APAC. The growing population, improving per capita income of people, and rapid industrialization will facilitate the industrial HVAC market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Industrial HVAC Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The industrial HVAC market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as following standard specifications to make the installation of industrial HVAC systems easy to compete in the market. Alfa Laval AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

For instance - Alfa Laval AB, the company offers HVAC solutions such as AlfaNova AlfaQ and others.

Industrial HVAC Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, stringent regulations for use of explosion-proof HVAC equipment in hazardous environments & growing adoption of cleanrooms across industries will offer immense growth opportunities.

The increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, stringent regulations for use of explosion-proof HVAC equipment in hazardous environments & growing adoption of cleanrooms across industries will offer immense growth opportunities. Challenges: The major challenge impeding the industrial HVAC market growth is the high market competition.

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Industrial HVAC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Process industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Discrete industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 41: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alfa Laval AB

10.4 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 49: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Carrier Global Corp. - Key News



Exhibit 52: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 54: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Hitachi Ltd. - Key News



Exhibit 61: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 63: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Exhibit 67: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 71: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 72: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key News



Exhibit 74: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 76: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 80: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 81: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 84: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key News



Exhibit 87: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

