Industrial HVAC Market to grow by USD 6.8 billion (2025-2029), Driven by Demand for Energy-Efficient Systems, Report on AI's Role in Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global industrial HVAC market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.8 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of advance refrigerants in air conditioners. However, frequent change in regulation pertaining to industrial hvac poses a challenge. Key market players include Alfa Laval AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shield Air Solutions Inc., Specific Systems LLC, Stryker Corp., and WHESCO Group Inc..

Industrial HVAC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.9% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 6806 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.2 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries China, US, Germany, UK, France, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Brazil, and UAE Key companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shield Air Solutions Inc., Specific Systems LLC, Stryker Corp., and WHESCO Group Inc.

The Industrial HVAC market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable climate control solutions in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Heating, cooling, and climate control technologies are essential for thermal comfort and indoor air quality, especially in light of climatic changes and long-term climate change impacts. The construction sector, including residential and industrial sectors, is undergoing rapid urbanization, leading to an increase in housing units and commercial infrastructure. Energy consumption is a major concern, with air conditioners, programmable thermostats, and specialized equipment playing crucial roles in cost savings and environmental sustainability. HVAC industry consultants and consumer groups are advocating for the adoption of energy-efficient products such as heat pumps and energy-saving systems. The HVAC industry is responding with new product launches, including smart HVAC systems that utilize real-time data and the Internet of Things for efficient temperature and humidity control. Maintenance, repair, and installation costs remain key considerations, as does the affordability of energy-efficient solutions for various consumer groups. HVAC infrastructure is critical for maintaining comfortable indoor environments in various sectors, including data centers, hospitals, shopping malls, and restaurants. HVAC regulations and environmental hazards, such as carbon footprints, are driving the need for energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions. Key components of HVAC systems include thermostats, dampers, condenser fans, compressors, evaporators, blowers, chillers, coolers, cooling towers, VRF systems, cooling equipment, and various types of heating systems, such as furnaces and boilers. The market for HVAC systems is diverse, with applications ranging from new construction to retrofit projects in various industries, including defense, electronics, automotive, and power solutions. The HVAC industry is also responding to the need for energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions through training programs, tax rebates, and federal tax credits for energy-saving products. The market for HVAC systems is expected to continue growing, driven by increasing demand for comfortable indoor environments and the need to reduce energy consumption and environmental hazards.

The industrial HVAC market is shifting towards advanced refrigerants with enhanced efficiency and minimal environmental impact. Traditional refrigerants like CFCs, HCFCs, ammonia, and halons are being replaced due to their high global warming potential (GWP). Companies are developing energy-efficient and eco-friendly HVAC systems, such as Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems, to meet the increasing demand. These systems effectively balance refrigerant usage and low GWP, contributing to their popularity. This trend is expected to boost the demand for new industrial HVAC systems worldwide.

The Industrial HVAC market faces several challenges in providing energy-efficient and sustainable climate control solutions for various building types, including residential, commercial, and industrial. Heating and cooling systems must maintain thermal comfort and indoor air quality while addressing climatic changes and energy consumption. The construction sector, particularly in areas undergoing rapid urbanization, requires HVAC infrastructure for new housing units and commercial infrastructure. However, affordability and initial cost remain significant barriers for consumer groups. The HVAC industry must offer cost-effective solutions through energy-efficient products, such as programmable thermostats, airflow optimization, and smart HVAC systems that provide real-time data for cost savings. Maintenance, repair, and installation costs are also crucial concerns. Specialized equipment and trained professionals are essential for system failures and replacement parts. The Internet of Things and smart HVAC systems can help mitigate these issues by providing real-time data and system control. Moreover, the HVAC industry must address the lack of awareness and education among consumers and private organizations regarding the importance of energy-efficient HVAC systems, the environmental factors involved, and the long-term cost savings. Collaboration between HVAC industry consultants, government regulations, and consumer groups can help promote energy-efficient products, such as heat pumps, and incentives like tax rebates and federal tax credits. In the industrial sector, HVAC systems are essential for various applications, including data centers, energy usage in electronic components, and ventilation in clean environments. HVAC regulations and environmental hazards, such as carbon footprints, must be addressed to minimize the impact on the environment. The HVAC industry must adapt to meet the demands of the commercial sector, including energy-efficient cooling systems, product lines, and new product launches. Additionally, the HVAC infrastructure in hospitals, shopping malls, restaurants, and commercial construction projects must prioritize comfort levels and energy efficiency. In conclusion, the Industrial HVAC market faces numerous challenges, including energy efficiency, sustainability, affordability, and consumer education. To address these challenges, the HVAC industry must focus on innovation, cost savings, and collaboration with various stakeholders to provide energy-efficient and sustainable climate control solutions for various building types and applications.

Industrial HVAC market requires manufacturers to prioritize regulatory compliance when designing systems. Regulations aim to reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy efficiency. In explosive industrial environments, vendors must provide severe-duty equipment for operational extremes. Regions have varying regulations, making it challenging for vendors to expand into diverse areas. New regulations due to industrial accidents intensify product development. Adhering to these requirements necessitates rigorous testing and innovation. Manufacturers must balance regulatory compliance with business growth.

End-user 1.1 Process industry

1.2 Discrete industry Type 2.1 HVAC equipment

2.2 HVAC services Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa Equipment

1.1 Process industry- The process industry segment, which includes oil and gas, power, pulp and paper, water and wastewater treatment, chemical and petrochemical, mining and metal, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries, dominates the global industrial HVAC market. This is due to increasing government regulations and rising energy costs, which are encouraging process industries to reduce energy usage in their manufacturing processes. Additionally, there is growing awareness among end-users regarding energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, leading to an increased demand for energy-efficient industrial HVAC systems in this segment. In highly explosive industrial environments such as oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, and mining industries, the threat of explosion due to dust or chemical or vapor leaks during operations is constant. The demand for explosion-proof HVAC systems in response to heightened safety concerns and a growing number of accidents in these industries. In the pharmaceutical industry, the need for cleanrooms to process solid ingredients and flammable solvents has increased due to the properties of these substances that can lead to combustion. The food and beverage industry also faces the risk of dust-related explosions, making explosion-proof HVAC systems essential. In 2020, the food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries showed higher demand for industrial HVAC compared to oil and gas, mining and metals, and chemical and petrochemical industries. The latter recorded slow growth in the market segment during 2019-2020. However, investments in the chemical and petrochemical and food and beverages industries are expected to drive stable growth in the process industry segment of the global industrial HVAC market. The need to prevent dust-related explosions will further fuel the demand for explosion-proof HVAC systems from these industries during the forecast period.

The Industrial HVAC market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable climate control solutions in various types of buildings, including industrial, residential, and commercial. Energy efficiency is a top priority in today's world, and HVAC systems play a crucial role in ensuring thermal comfort and indoor air quality in buildings. Industrial HVAC systems are used for heating, cooling, and climate control applications in industrial buildings, providing optimal working conditions and ensuring the longevity of commercial infrastructure. Sustainable buildings are becoming the norm, and the demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems is on the rise. Residential buildings, commercial sector, and affordable housing units all require HVAC systems for space cooling, heating applications, and maintaining indoor air quality. The standard of living is directly related to the lifespan and mortality rate of buildings, making it essential to invest in high-quality HVAC systems. Climate control technologies, including thermostats, dampers, condenser fans, compressors, and evaporators, are essential components of Industrial HVAC systems. These technologies help maintain the desired temperature, humidity levels, and indoor air quality within the building's interior, ensuring optimal working conditions and enhancing overall comfort. In conclusion, the Industrial HVAC market is witnessing growth due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable climate control solutions in various types of buildings. The market is expected to continue growing as the world shifts towards more sustainable and energy-efficient solutions for heating, cooling, and climate control applications.

The Industrial HVAC market encompasses energy-efficient climate control technologies for industrial buildings, focusing on heating, cooling, and thermal comfort in various sectors. These sectors include construction activities for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, influenced by rapid urbanization and climatic changes. Sustainable buildings prioritize indoor air quality and thermal comfort, utilizing programmable thermostats, airflow management, and specialized equipment. HVAC system control ensures cost savings and operator convenience, while the Internet of Things and smart HVAC systems provide real-time data analysis. Maintenance, repair, and installation costs are crucial factors, with consumer groups and HVAC industry consultants advocating for affordability and education. Environmental factors, energy consumption, and HVAC infrastructure regulations are essential considerations, with a shift towards energy-efficient products such as heat pumps and energy-saving systems. HVAC systems include various components like compressors, evaporators, blowers, and air handling units, with implementation types ranging from new construction to retrofit projects in various industries like hospitals, shopping malls, and restaurants. The market also caters to data centers, energy usage in electronic components, and ventilation systems for cleanliness.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Process Industry



Discrete Industry

Type

HVAC Equipment



HVAC Services

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Equipment

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

