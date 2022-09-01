Industrial I-O Modules Market: 32% of Growth to Originate from APAC, PLC I/O Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Industrial I-O Modules Market - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The industrial I-O modules market share is expected to increase by USD 2.33 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.27%. 32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the global industrial I-O modules market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. The continued developments in power grid projects will facilitate the global industrial I-O modules market growth in APAC over the forecast period. For more highlights on the regional segment: Grab a FREE sample now!

Industrial I-O Modules Market - Segmentation Analysis

The report extensively covers industrial I-O modules market segmentations by-product (PLC I/O, DCS I/O, and industrial PC I/O), end-user (process industries and discrete industries), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment - The industrial I-O modules market share growth by the PLC I/O segment will be significant during the forecast period. The PLC hardware, in general, consists of a CPU, a memory unit, and an I/O module. PLC uses digital and analog I/O modules to interface actuators, sensors, and other equipment. The input points in the I/O module convert electric signals from a controlled process into program input variables. The output points in the I/O module convert program output variables into commands to control field devices. Therefore, I/O modules act as an interface between the controlled process and the PLC. Such factors will increase the demand for the market in focus during the forecast period.

Industrial I-O Modules Market - Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver - The continued developments in power grid projects are one of the key factors driving the growth of the global industrial I-O modules market. Power grid projects have high scope for the adoption of industrial I/O modules in power generation, transmission, and distribution. Smart grids include grid applications such as I/O modules and related equipment, smart energy meters, IT, and other communication networks. These devices enable utilities with complete control and aid in managing digital assets present in the field. The key benefits of smart grids over traditional grids play a key role in fostering investments in smart grid projects.



Market Challenges - The growing demand for compact I/O modules is a major challenge for the global industrial I-O modules market growth. The prices of raw materials depend on factors such as availability, demand-supply gap, inflation, and production. The major raw materials used in the manufacture of I/O modules and related accessories consist of copper winding, electrical steel, and insulation materials that account for more than 50% of the total manufacturing costs. Out of these raw materials, copper windings and electrical steel account for more than 40% of the total cost of the I/O module.

The industrial I-O modules market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete.

ABB Ltd.



Emerson Electric Co.



General Electric Co.



Mitsubishi Corp.



Moxa Inc.



OMRON Corp.



Pepperl+Fuchs AG



Rockwell Automation Inc.



Siemens AG



TE Connectivity Ltd.

Global Industrial I-O Modules Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.27% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.49 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Corp., Moxa Inc., OMRON Corp., Pepperl+Fuchs AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, and TE Connectivity Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electrical components and equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 PLC I/O - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: PLC I/O - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: PLC I/O - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 DCS I/O - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: DCS I/O - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: DCS I/O - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Industrial PC I/O - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Industrial PC I/O - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Industrial PC I/O - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 25: Comparison by End user

6.3 Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Process industries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Discrete industries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 52: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 53: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 55: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 57: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 60: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.5 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 62: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 63: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 65: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.6 Mitsubishi Corp.

Exhibit 67: Mitsubishi Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Mitsubishi Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 70: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Mitsubishi Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 Moxa Inc.

Exhibit 72: Moxa Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Moxa Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Moxa Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 75: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 76: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: OMRON Corp - Key news



Exhibit 78: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Pepperl+Fuchs AG

Exhibit 80: Pepperl+Fuchs AG - Overview



Exhibit 81: Pepperl+Fuchs AG - Product and service



Exhibit 82: Pepperl+Fuchs AG - Key offerings

11.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 83: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 86: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 88: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 89: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 91: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11.12 TE Connectivity Ltd.

Exhibit 93: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: TE Connectivity Ltd.- Key news



Exhibit 96: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 99: Research Methodology



Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 101: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations

