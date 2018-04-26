Industrial Info Launches 2018 North American Construction Skilled Labor Survey, an Industrial Info News Alert

Tony Salemme, Industrial Info's Vice President - Craft Labor Group, said: "This labor survey is a representation of actual owners', contractors' and labor providers' opinions concerning shortages or full employment of skilled crafts, and project managers/supervisors in the private, process construction markets only." The voluntary survey does not represent Industrial Info's proprietary Labor Forecast tool, nor does it replace it.

This year's survey is expected to include more than 1,000 participants. The survey questionnaire shouldn't take more than eight minutes to complete on average, Salemme added.

Industrial Info will offer the survey results and a summary report for free exclusively to the survey participants, which in turn will give them a better view as to what skilled crafts are experiencing shortages, Salemme said.

"The summary will be able to express where 'travelers' will be needed, and to what degree, by market region of North America, and by electrical, mechanical, soft crafts and project manager positions," Salemme continued. "The summary will also accumulate these opinions and put them into a table that will reflect the current labor risk in today's marketplace."

Last year's survey results were surprising because labor issues "were more exacerbated than people thought, and they were more prevalent across North America," Salemme said.

The survey results are expected to be made available by late spring or early summer.

"Industrial Info will raffle one Apple iPad to those who participate and offer the survey results to all who complete the entire survey, once we have modeled and compiled the results," Salemme said.

