2018 Global Power Spending Outlook

Britt Burt, Industrial Info's Vice President of Research for the Power Industry, and Shaheen Chohan, Vice President of Analytics, will highlight key investment opportunities in the Power Industry for the next 12-24 months. The webinar will cover market trends by world region; the outlook for renewable energy investments; and hot spots for development of new, natural gas-fired power generation capacity; and much more.

Cost: FREE

Date: June 12, 2018

Time: 9:00 AM (CDT), 10:00 AM (EDT), 2:00 PM (GMT)

RSVP here

2018 Global Chemical Processing Spending Outlook

Trey Hamblet, Industrial Info's Vice President of Research for the Chemical Processing Industry, and Chohan will discuss trends that are driving chemical and petrochemical investments globally. The webinar will feature summaries of planned petrochemical capacity additions; future spending outlined by world region; demonstrations of spending by industry segment; and much more.

Cost: FREE

Date: June 26, 2018

Time: 9:00 AM (CDT), 10:00 AM (EDT), 2:00 PM (GMT)

RSVP here

Browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the www.industrialinfo.com "Contact Us" page.

Brian Ford

(713) 980-9393

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-info-to-host-webinars-on-power-chemical-industries-in-june-an-industrial-info-news-alert-300658551.html

SOURCE Industrial Info Resources, Inc.

