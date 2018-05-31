Industrial Info to Present at Global Petroleum Show in Calgary

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) is pleased to be presenting at speaking sessions during the Global Petroleum Show on June 13 in Calgary, Alberta.
The sessions will begin at 10:30 a.m. in Room 100B of the BMO Centre. Join Industrial Info's experts as they discuss the capital and maintenance investment trends in the Oil & Gas market, and how the supply and demand for skilled craft labor has been affected by mega-project development and industrial spending trends in North America.
Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. Follow IIR on: Facebook - Twitter - LinkedIn. For more information on our coverage, send inquiries to info@industrialinfo.com or visit us online at http://www.industrialinfo.com.
William Ploch
713-783-5147
