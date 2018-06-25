Industrial Info to Present Webinar on Global Chemical Processing Spending Outlook, an Industrial Info News Alert

Petrochemicals, in particular ethylene, will be primary in the discussion. The webinar will cover the following topics and more:

Summaries of planned petrochemical capacity additions

Future spending outlined by world region

Demonstrations of spending by industry segment

A focus on key market drivers influencing future spending

Capital spending by project type

Industrial Info is tracking $1.12 trillion in active Chemical Processing projects throughout the world, including $811.9 billion in Asia and $170 billion in North America.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. Follow IIR on: Facebook - Twitter - LinkedIn. For more information on our coverage, send inquiries to info@industrialinfo.com or visit us online at http://www.industrialinfo.com.

