Industrial Info to Present Webinar on Global Chemical Processing Spending Outlook, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) will be presenting a complimentary webinar on the spending outlook for the global Chemical Process Industry on June 26 at 9 a.m. CDT (10 a.m. EDT). Join Trey Hamblet, Industrial Info's vice president of Research for the Chemical Processing Industry, and Shaheen Chohan, vice president of Global Analytics, to hear their discussion on trends that are driving chemical and petrochemical investments globally.
Petrochemicals, in particular ethylene, will be primary in the discussion. The webinar will cover the following topics and more:
- Summaries of planned petrochemical capacity additions
- Future spending outlined by world region
- Demonstrations of spending by industry segment
- A focus on key market drivers influencing future spending
- Capital spending by project type
Industrial Info is tracking $1.12 trillion in active Chemical Processing projects throughout the world, including $811.9 billion in Asia and $170 billion in North America.
Click here to access the full article, or browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com.
Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. Follow IIR on: Facebook - Twitter - LinkedIn. For more information on our coverage, send inquiries to info@industrialinfo.com or visit us online at http://www.industrialinfo.com.
William Ploch
713-783-5147
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-info-to-present-webinar-on-global-chemical-processing-spending-outlook-an-industrial-info-news-alert-300671087.html
SOURCE Industrial Info Resources, Inc.
Share this article