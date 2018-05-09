Industrial Info to Present Webinar on Global Refining Spending Outlook, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) is pleased to be presenting a complimentary webinar on the spending outlook for the Global Refining Industry. The webinar will be presented May 16 at 9 a.m. CDT (10 a.m. EDT). Industrial Info is tracking more than $315 billion in active Refining projects that are planned to kick off construction in 2018 and 2019, including $30 billion in North America.
Among the projects being tracked in North America is the potential expansion of Motiva Enterprises LLC's (Houston, Texas) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. The project could expand the 600,000-barrel-per-day (BBL/d) refinery to between 1 million and 1.5 million BBL/d. The refinery is currently the largest in North America.
In the webinar, our industry experts will address a variety of topics about the Refining Industry, including:
- The market trends driving capital spending and the regions with the biggest opportunities
- The outlook for planned turnaround activity and associated spending
- Market trends that will drive future in-plant spending growth
- The current and projected net crude processing changes that will influence short-term capital spending
Join Chris Paschall, Industrial Info's vice president of research, Refining, and Shaheen Chohan, vice president of Analytics, as they discuss these and other market trends.
Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the www.industrialinfo.com "Contact Us" page.
