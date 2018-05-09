Industrial Info to Present Webinar on Global Refining Spending Outlook, an Industrial Info News Alert

In the webinar, our industry experts will address a variety of topics about the Refining Industry, including:

The market trends driving capital spending and the regions with the biggest opportunities

The outlook for planned turnaround activity and associated spending

Market trends that will drive future in-plant spending growth

The current and projected net crude processing changes that will influence short-term capital spending

Join Chris Paschall, Industrial Info's vice president of research, Refining, and Shaheen Chohan, vice president of Analytics, as they discuss these and other market trends.



