Industrial Info Tracks $650 Million in U.S. Nuclear Plant Refueling Projects for First-Half 2019, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--As of December 3, there were 99 operating nuclear reactors at 61 nuclear power plants in the U.S., according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Industrial Info is tracking about $650 million worth of U.S. nuclear refueling projects that are planned to kick off in the first half of 2019.

