Industrial Info Tracks $7.8 Billion in U.S. Maintenance Projects in First-Half 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Industrial Info is tracking more than $7.8 billion in spending in the form of 3,100 maintenance projects that are planned to kick off in the U.S. in the first half of 2018. The Power Industry, with $2.22 billion in planned projects, leads in terms of project value, followed by the Chemical Processing Industry with $1.15 billion and the Petroleum Refining Industry with $868 million worth. The projects include a range of sectors, encompassing such maintenance as nuclear refueling outages, ethylene production turnarounds and pipeline pigging.
