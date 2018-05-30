Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--As cheap, abundant natural gas from shale formations is produced in the U.S., the production of ethane and ethylene continues to grow in the U.S. While the domestic market can consume some of this, there is an increasing need to export these products to other markets, as well as to store the product. Industrial Info is tracking more than $1.1 billion of ethylene and ethane terminal projects in the U.S. Enterprise Products Partners and Navigator Holdings Limited announced Tuesday that they had begun construction on a joint-venture ethylene export terminal at Enterprise's Morgan's Point facility in La Porte, Texas, on the Houston Ship Channel.
