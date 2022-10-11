Industrial Inkjet Printers Market to Gain Value of $ 13.2 Bn by 2031, TMR Analysis

The global industrial inkjet printers market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2031

Rising demand from varied end-use industries is bolstering the growth in the industrial inkjet printers market

Increasing industrialization and urbanization across many emerging economies of Asia Pacific makes it a profitable market region

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial inkjet printers market is prognosticated to gain a value of US$ 13.2 Bn by the end of 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In addition, the study finds that the market for industrial inkjet printers is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.

Major industrial printer manufacturers are using different strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, and partnerships in order to stay ahead of the competition. Furthermore, several enterprises are focusing on the expansion of their product portfolios. Such factors are prognosticated to drive the industrial inkjet printers market growth during the forecast period.

Industrial Inkjet Printers Market: Key Findings

As per the Federal Trade Commission's Fair Packaging and Labeling Act, the manufacturers of household goods are compelled to provide key information including the product name, net product quantity, and location and name of the manufacturer on the product label, states a TMR report on the global industrial inkjet printers market. As per the regulations, not displaying this information on the packaged food and beverages may lead to penalty of a fine to a product manufacturer. Hence, the food and beverage companies are increasing the use of industrial inkjet printers across their production lines. This, in turn, is creating profitable prospects in the global industrial inkjet printers market, note analysts at TMR.

Companies producing metal stampings, lumber, and other materials utilize barcodes and lot numbers in order to prevent counterfeiting and ensure traceability of their products, state analysts at TMR. Moreover, the labeling of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs or prescription drugs is being done as per the OTC monograph or the prescription drug labeling rule so as to fulfill the requirements of FDA regulations. Hence, the demand for inkjet printers is being rising among the pharmaceutical companies in order to generate such codes. This factor denotes that the industrial inkjet printers market is expected to observe sizable business prospects during the forecast period.

Industrial Inkjet Printers Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the use of industrial inkjet printers in packaging film printing globally is expected to help in the growth of the industrial inkjet printers market share

The existence of favorable regulations executed by the government authorities of several developed and developing nations worldwide is driving the demand for different inkjet printer types

Rising demand for continuous inkjet printers owing to their many advantages including their ability to offer improved efficiency, versatility, and cost-effectiveness, is resulting into profitable prospects in the market

Industrial Inkjet Printers Market: Regional Analysis

The industrial inkjet printers market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain sizable growth prospects during the forecast period owing to several key factors such as surge in the industrialization and urbanization across many regional developing nations

is expected to gain sizable growth prospects during the forecast period owing to several key factors such as surge in the industrialization and urbanization across many regional developing nations The North America industrial inkjet printers market is estimated to expand at significant pace in the forthcoming years owing to the presence of strict government regulations that compel manufacturers to confirm proper labeling and printing of their products as per the requirements of FDA

Industrial Inkjet Printers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Engineered Printing Solutions

ANSER CODING INC.

InkJet, Inc.

Hitachi Industrial Equipment & Solutions America, LLC

KEYENCE CORPORATION

ITW Diagraph

Konica Minolta, Inc.

KGK Jet India Private Limited

Squid Ink

Markem-Imaje, a Dover Company

Weber Packaging Solutions

Videojet Technologies, Inc.

Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Segmentation

Type

On Demand Inkjet Printer

Inkjet

Continuous Inkjet Printer

Packaging Type

Primary Packaging Printing



Secondary Packaging Printing



Tertiary Packaging Printing

Application

Pouches Printing



Corrugated Boxes Printing



Packaging Films Printing



Bottles Printing



Others (Wire or Cable, Building Materials, etc.)

End-use Industry

Food and Beverage



Chemical



Pharmaceutical



Packaging



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Others (Textile, Construction, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales



Indirect Sales

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

South America

