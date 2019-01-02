Industrial Inspection & Analysis Announces New Leadership

ATLANTA, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Inspection & Analysis (IIA), a high-growth inspection, testing and analytical business, is pleased to announce the appointment of Harold E. Queen as chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1, 2019. Queen is an accomplished leader with more than 40 years of industry experience. His long-term vision for IIA centers is around Story-Worthy customer service and technical leadership serving a diversified group of promising sub-sectors and a commitment to aggressively growing IIA for years to come.

"I am excited and honored to take on this role," says Queen. "I look forward to continuing to build on the vision and values that define IIA and set us apart from others by leading through focus on service, integrity and technical expertise. Our success to date reflects the joint vision John and I shared to build a national inspection, testing and certification company with a commitment of creating a Story-Worthy experience for every customer."

With the appointment of Queen as CEO, John Cote, IIA's co-founder and former CEO, has transitioned to the role of chairman. In this role, Cote will focus on acquisitions, advise on strategy and organic growth, and share best practices with IIA from other Sunny River Management (SRM) platforms.

"Harold has been a trusted partner since IIA's founding, back when IIA was just an idea, and is a key reason why IIA has grown so rapidly to where it is today," says Cote. "Harold's appointment to CEO helps clarify our roles and will allow IIA to continue its growth trajectory as he will be focused on leading IIA, while the Sunny River team and I can focus on acquisitions and strategy, working closely with Harold on those fronts to continue IIA's growth."

Harold Queen Biography.

Originally from Ringgold, Georgia, Harold brought his work ethic to the NDT industry at a young age working for Combustion Engineering. In his 40-plus-year career in the industry, Harold has held technical and leadership roles at organizations such as Structural Integrity Associates Inc., AEA Sonomatic Inc., ABB and the Tennessee Valley Authority. Harold has long been known as a premier expert in the field of advanced NDE, especially advanced UT. Prior to founding Infinium NDE and co-founding IIA, Harold led the NDE division for structural integrity. Harold brings a rare mixture of world-class technical expertise, a proven general management track record, a true passion for customer service and an unquenchable desire to continually improve his knowledge and evolve to meet tomorrow's challenges and opportunities.

About Industrial Inspection & Analysis

IIA is a high-growth inspection, testing and analytical business committed to providing Story-Worthy Service and Solutions even through the most challenging situations to customers nationwide and beyond. To learn more about all of the IIA brands, visit industrial-ia.com.

About Sunny River Management LLC

SRM is a private family investment firm focused on building great mid-sized businesses in a few select highly desirable industries. SRM builds its platform businesses through partnering with small businesses and investing in growth within those businesses as part of a larger platform. SRM takes a long-term view with its acquisitions and investments. SRM's current platforms include Industrial Inspection & Analysis, Fire Safety & Protection and United Medical Imaging. To learn more about SRM, visit sunnyrivermanagement.com.

Related Images

harold-queen.jpg

Harold Queen

SOURCE Industrial Inspection & Analysis

Related Links

http://www.industrial-ia.com

